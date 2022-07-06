Shikhar Dhawan was named captain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies which begins on July 22 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

It is a new-look squad with a number of regular names missing – like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Ravindra Jadeja was named the vice-captain, with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson being the two wicketkeepers in the squad.

India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20I series in the West Indies after the 50-over matches.

India’s ODI squad for WI tour:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.