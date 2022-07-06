Wimbledon 2022, Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic mixed doubles semifinal live blog: Can 6th seeds reach final?
Updates from Mirza-Pavic’s semifinals match against defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.
Note: * – to indicate if a player has a break of serve. Otherwise set on serve.
Match live on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports 3 in India
[6] Mirza/Pavic *4-3 Skupski -Krawczyk [2]: Saw Krawczyk struggle with her serve earlier in this match. Can Mirza-Pavic take advantage here to get an insurance break? A super backhand return from Mirza at the start, gives them a window of opportunity. Goes to 30-30... Skupski is waiting at the net to put away Pavic’s return. The American then shows a touch of class in a good rally to hold serve again.
Mirza/Pavic *4-2 Skupski -Krawczyk: Seen in the previous match too where opponents test the Pavic-Mirza pair with plenty of HIGH lobs. Saw that again in that game. Pavic missed a couple of overhead but nailed one eventually. The game goes to deuce but Mirza’s turn to finish a point with an overhead smash.
And Centre Court continues to enthrall...
Mirza/Pavic *3-2 Skupski -Krawczyk: Sania Mirza’s blistering forehand makes a couple of early appearances in this match. Pavic then with a super return to make it deuce. Soon enough, the 6th seeds break serve!
Over on Centre Court... the warrior is on the brink of a massive win.
Mirza/Pavic 2-2 Skupski -Krawczyk: And Sania Mirza holds serve, confident start to the match.
Mirza/Pavic 1-2 Skupski -Krawczyk: Sania’s first service game coming up...
Mirza/Pavic 1-2 Skupski -Krawczyk: The American left-hander struggled with her first serve repeatedly, but somehow, with Skupski’s help and errors from the Mirza-Pavic pair, she holds. The Indo-Croat pair could come to regret that one.
Mirza/Pavic 1-1 Skupski -Krawczyk: Tokyo champion Pavic will hold the key with his service games and he starts of with a good hold too.
Mirza/Pavic 0-1 Skupski -Krawczyk: Skupski starts with a hold at love. Nice and easy for the Brit.
We are underway on Court 2:
In the quarterfinals: Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk win 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 win over Jelena Ostapenko and Robert Farah on court 12. Pavic, who won the men’s doubles Tokyo Olympics gold medal last year, and Mirza are seeded sixth and they got the better of fourth seeds John Peers and Gabriela Dadrowski in a match of very fine margins. The Indo-Croatian combination won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in 101 minutes.
Brit Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk won the 2021 mixed doubles title at Wimbledon. For Sania Mirza, this is the first ever Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinal.
Hello all and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon 2022. Our focus tonight is on mixed doubles semifinals where a pair of former World No 1s in Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic look to reach the final.
