Badminton, Malaysia Masters Super 500 QF live updates: PV Sindhu up against Tai Tzu Ying
Follow live updates of PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy’s quarterfinal matches at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 event in Kuala Lumpur.
PV Sindhu 3-3 Tai Tzu Ying: Errors flowing from both players early in the contest. Sindhu loses two points after leaving the shuttle at the back court and seeing it land inside.
PV Sindhu 2-0 Tai Tzu Ying: Second rally of the match and it’s an entertaining one. Both players move each other around the court before TTY hits an overhead wide.
The formalities are done and we’re ready for play!
1.39 pm: An Se Young has completed a brilliant comeback win against Ratchanok Intanon. Now, it’s time for Sindhu’s highly-anticipated clash with Tai Tzu Ying. Both players are making their way out to the court now.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy’s quarterfinal matches at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 event in Kuala Lumpur.
Sindhu and Prannoy are the only two Indian shuttlers to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.
Sindhu defeated 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Zhang Yi Man of China in the round of 16 and will take on second seed Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters today. It will be a rematch of the Malaysia Open Super 750 quarterfinals from last week and Sindhu will be keen to put an end to a six-match losing streak against Tai and improve a 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No 2.
Prannoy, meanwhile, got the better of Wang Tzu Wei in the round of 16 and will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the quarters today. Prannoy has a 2-1 head-to-head lead against the world No 14 and last met him at this same event in January 2020, a match he won.
