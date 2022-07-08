World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying extended her winning run over PV Sindhu to seven matches after winning their quarterfinal clash at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 event 21-13, 12-21, 21-12.

Tzu Ying boasted an enviable 16-5 head-to-head record over Sindhu, and had beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 event last week.

The first game was a cagey affair with neither player taking control of the game. Tzu Ying took a slender 11-9 lead at the mid-game interval in an evenly-matched contest.

However, the Chinese-Taipei shuttler switched gears after the break, going on an eight-point run to blow Sindhu out of the game. The Indian reduced the deficit by two points before Tzu Ying closed the game 21-13 in 14 minutes.

Sindhu found her zone in the second game and raced to a an 11-4 lead at the mid-game break. Tzu Ying threatened to bridge the gap but the seven-point lead was big enough for Sindhu to win the second game 21-12 and force a decider for the 11th time in 22 meetings.

Sindhu had only won two of the 10 previous three-game matches between the two but she started strongly, roaring to a 7-3 lead.

A player of Tzu Ying’s quality needs just a momentary lapse in concentration from her opponent to fight back and Sindhu provided that opening.

The Indian misjudged two long shots which were called ‘in’ by millimetres, and though she challenged both calls, the referrals were unsuccessful.

A frustrated Sindhu trailed 9-11 at the mid-game interval and never really recovered. Tzu Ying dropped just three points after the break as she went on an eight-point run to win the third game 21-12 and book her spot in the semifinals.

The Chinese Taipei shuttler will play fourth seed Chen Yu Fei for a spot in the final.

HS Prannoy will be in action in the men’s singles quarterfinal where he will face Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama.