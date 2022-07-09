Wimbledon 2022 Watch, Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur after runner-up finish - ‘I’m trying to inspire the next generations’ Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur was looking to become the first Arab and African player to win a Grand Slam title. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ons Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final. | Sebastien Bozon / AFP “I’m trying to inspire the next generations. I hope they are listening”@Ons_Jabeur, keep blazing the trail 🇹🇳#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/t4214lhOFu— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ons Jabeur Wimbledon Tennis