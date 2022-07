India's Mr. 360 @surya_14kumar peppered all parts of the ground in a magnificent century at Trent Bridge 💯🤩



Out of all those glorious shots, which one was your favourite? 🧐



Our pick 👉🏼 That inside-out six over point at 1:38 🤯#ENGvIND #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/aGDU6bDk49