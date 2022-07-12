FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 Watch, Hockey World Cup: Shootout hero Savita Punia celebrates her birthday with teammates The captain and goalkeeper made five crucial saves in the shootout, to help her team to a 3-2 win after a 1-1 draw in regulation time against Canada. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Savita Punia rallies her troops before the shootout against Canada | Facebook/FIH Hockey World Cup, India vs Canada as it happened: Savita stars in shootout as India clinch thrillerAs wholesome as it gets ☺️@savitahockey was the shoot-out hero for India and then got showered with birthday wishes from her team-mates 🥳#HWC2022 | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/EymZYZmqdu— Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hockey World Cup Savita Punia FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Salima Tete Gurjit Kaur Navneet Kaur