Singapore Open QF as it happened: Sindhu wins thriller; Nehwal, Prannoy, Dhruv-Arjun miss out
Recap of the four quarterfinal clashes at the Super 500 event in Singapore.
Summary: PV. Sindhu [3] defeats Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 to reach semifinals. Heartbreaks for Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Dhruv-Arjun
That will be all from this live blog. PV. Sindhu [3] defeated Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 to reach semifinals and she is the last Indian standing. In three other three-game battles, there were heartbreaks for Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Dhruv-Arjun
HS Prannoy to BWF: “I’ve had a decent week here. Constant travelling over the last few weeks and I played a lot of matches so the body’s not at its freshest, which affected my focus today. Looking forward to getting some rest and returning to training ahead of the World Championships.
A short recap of the last hour or so: Heartbreaks at the end of thrillers for Indian badminton fans.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 Aya Ohori: And Ohori wins! A smile, wry one at that, by Saina as she sends the shuttle into the net. A good old battle for Saina and she was nearly there into the semifinals but Ohori sneaks ahead in the very end.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 20-21 Aya Ohori: Oh dear, Ohori levels it by changing match points and has one of her own.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 20-19 Aya Ohori: One match point saved as Saina sends a backhand wide.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 20-18 Aya Ohori: Oh, right idea but just missed on the execution by Saina. A delicate touch, bit too delicate for clearing the net. But Ohori sends a drive long and we have match points.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 19-16 Aya Ohori: Ohori has the serve back. Can Saina hang on?
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 19-16 Aya Ohori: Oh, just about! A kill at the net might have been too heavy from Nehwal but it is adjudged to have landed in. Nervy shot that but it is a winner. Saina is close!
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 17-16 Aya Ohori: Is it going to be three heartbreaks for India? Ohori has made this a one-point game!
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21, 17-21 Setiawan-Ahsan: They have once again taken the Daddies to the distance but fall close to the finish line. Great battle, plenty of positives to take for Dhruv-Arjun but that win proves elusive.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21, 17-20 Setiawan-Ahsan: One match point saved.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21, 16-20 Setiawan-Ahsan: Fantastic from Ahsan at the net! And then Setiawan with a super point. Match points for Daddies.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: What a match and what an incredible performance from the young Kodai Naraoka! Lost the first game but raised his game spectacularly in the subsequent game. Then manages to fend off a late late comeback from Prannoy to book his place in the semifinals
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21, 16-18 Setiawan-Ahsan: Couple of uncharacteristic errors from the Daddies. Just a brief window for the Indians now.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 14-9 Aya Ohori: A good review by Saina and she has a 5-point lead.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21, 14-17 Setiawan-Ahsan: The momentum with Daddies in this one. The Indian are giving up a few easy points. Just as I say that, a good winner. They get the serve back. Need a run of points here badly
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 18-21 Kodai Naraoka: Here’s how the third game panned out. Nearly an epic turnaround.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15, 11-7 Aya Ohori: Saina in a good position at the final change of ends!
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 18-21 Kodai Naraoka: WHAT A THRILLER! HS Prannoy nearly with a stunning comeback in the decider but the damage was done early on. Kodai sinks on his back. Great battle. The wait, however, continues for Prannoy to get back to the top of the podium.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21, 10-11 Setiawan-Ahsan: This is still so close to call.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 17-20 Kodai Naraoka: A card for Kodai as he delays things.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 17-20 Kodai Naraoka: Two match points saved by HSP
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 15-20 Kodai Naraoka: Oh no, a backhand error from Prannoy! And it is match points for Kodai.
Dilip: Naraoka is getting frustrated but HSP has been zen under pressure
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 15-18 Kodai Naraoka: A STUNNING RALLY! Prannoy is giving it a good go here, 8 straight points and the last one a breathtaking rally from both players.
Dilip: Prannoy will need a comeback for the ages to win from here. Naraoka dominating the Indian and is three points away from a place in the semifinals... but a brief comeback from Prannoy. Closes it to 14-18
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 21-15 Aya Ohori: The big early lead came in handy for Saina, despite Ohori threatening to come back a couple of times. Into the decider!
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-21 Setiawan-Ahsan: The second seeds are one of the all-time greats for a reason. Got a brief window and they closed the game out. Great fight from Dhruv-Arjun too.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 18-20 Setiawan-Ahsan: Ah, an air shot by Dhruv and game points for the Daddies.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 4-11 Kodai Naraoka: It has been a tale of two smashes in the third game so far. Naraoka finding the corners with his while Prannoy finding it difficult to land them inside Naraoka leads 11-4 in the decider, says Dilip.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 16-16 Setiawan-Ahsan: Right through the middle from Ahsan and we are back level.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 16-15 Setiawan-Ahsan: A huge phase in this match. The Indians would dearly love to win this in two, you don’t want to give the Daddies a way back in. A MAGNIFICENT RALLY from both pairs goes the way of the 2nd seeds.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: Naraoka has wrestled control of the game. Prannoy has not been accurate with his smashes so far
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 1-7 Kodai Naraoka: Oh dear, that is a big lead for Kodai in the decider. HSP is struggling.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 11-7 Aya Ohori: Ohori does well to close things down from a huge ga but Saina staying ahead in this second game.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 10-11 Setiawan-Ahsan: This is a super men’s doubles tussle at the moment, back-and-forth between both pairs. The Indonesians take a 11-10 lead into the interval.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21, 1-2 Kodai Naraoka: Prannoy needs to start this decider better than he ended the 2nd game. Can’t afford to fall behind.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: Naraoka wins the second game 21-14. Prannoy was a bit sluggish towards the end of the game and we go to a decider
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 14-21 Kodai Naraoka: Kodai has forced the decider against HSP. here’s how the second game panned out. (score corrected)
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10, 4-6 Setiawan-Ahsan: You hardly ever see Ahsan/Setiawan overly emotional on the court. One of the calmest pairs in the world. But you could see a mini fist-pump there. They know they have to respond here.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21, 6-1 Aya Ohori: Saina off to a super start in game 2, but a long way to go in this one.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 21-10 Setiawan-Ahsan: Really solid start by Dhruv-Arjun against the 2nd seeds. Both players controlling the points and Ahsan-Setiawan weren’t really in that opening game.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 20-10 Setiawan-Ahsan: Superb from Arjun to place a drop. Game points galore.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 8-14 Kodai Naraoka: A decider seems imminent in this one.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 13-21 Aya Ohori: A few good rallies here and there but largely the left-hander has been in control of this one. Work to do for Saina.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: It is neck and neck between Prannoy and Naraoka so far. The Japanese shuttler has been much more agile and athletic in the second game and is extending the rallies waiting for HSP to stumble. 11-7 for Kodai in game 2.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 14-8 Setiawan-Ahsan: A superb rally from both pairs, ends with the shuttle going long and a fist pump for the Indians. Playing really well at the moment.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12, 7-9 Kodai Naraoka: The Japanese youngster is fighting back in this one.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 11-7 Setiawan-Ahsan: Good little start for the Indians this. But no lead is quite safe against the Daddies.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 7-14 Aya Ohori: Huge lead for Ohori here. Saina not even getting a look in at the moment.
MD quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 6-3 Setiawan-Ahsan: This is the third meeting between these two pairs at the opposite end of their careers. And on two occasions, it was a really close battle. The Indians have started well in this one.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 5-5 Aya Ohori: Ah well, it’s all Ohori from that point on as she takes a 11-5 lead into the interval with a run of six straight points.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 5-5 Aya Ohori: Even back-and-forth in this one at the start.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 21-12 Kodai Naraoka: Prannoy takes the opening game comfortably.
Here we go then, three Indian matches on three courts. Dhruv-Arjun will take on the Daddies shortly after one of the biggest wins of their career.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal 4-2 Aya Ohori: The Japanese lefthander is a familiar name for Indian fans. She is the rare left-hander that hasn’t troubled Sindhu much in her career. A good start for Saina in this one.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori: Here we go on the TV Court, Saina looks for a place in the semifinals. It’s been a while. She played really well against HBJ yesterday.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 17-11 Kodai Naraoka: Both players not happy with the last couple of ine calls at the moment.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 15-9 Kodai Naraoka: Rather comfortable for HSP at the moment. Some good exchanges, but the youngster is not able to control errors while HSP is being solid.
WS quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori: Time for the quarterfinals on TV court featuring India’s former world No 1. She takes on Aya Ohori, the world No 30 for the 2nd time.
We are about to have three matches featuring Indian shuttlers on three courts.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 11-5 Kodai Naraoka: On a run of 7 points out of 8, HS Prannoy takes a big lead into the mid-game interval.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 9-5 Kodai Naraoka: And it is Prannoy who makes the first moves.
MS quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 4-4 Kodai Naraoka: Good even start to the match. Neither player with any great rhythm to start.
HS Prannoy in action now on Court 3. He takes on Kodai Naraoka on Japan. The first meeting between these two on tour. Naraoka defeated Christie, while Prannoy Chou in R16. Naraoka is the 2018 Youth Olympics bronze medallist. (Just realised it’s a battle of YOG medallists, Prannoy silver in 2010)
Time for HS Prannoy’s match now on Court 3.
WS semifinals: Sindhu will face Japan’s Saena KAWAKAMI. Well, well. An upset elsewhere and it won’t be Pornpawee Chochuwong facing PV Sindhu in the semifinal. Saena (sounds familiar!) Kawakami with a rather stunning scoreline to defeat Chochuwong.
WS quarterfinals: Sindhu will face the winner of Saena KAWAKAMI vs Pornpawee CHOCHUWONG [6]
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 Han Yue: Sindhu extends her H2H to 3-0 but that was a superb fight from Han Yue too. It was a really, really good match in the decider especially. Sindhu’s 7 points in row from 9-14 down making a huge difference.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 Han Yue: For all the talk in the last couple of matches at least about her challenges... what a time to get one right!
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 Han Yue: A short lift from Sindhu, Han finishes it off with a smash.... but Sindhu challenges this. Very confidently too. Long wait to add to suspense. And it is out! AND SINDHU HAS WON IT!
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 20-19 Han Yue: Match point Sindhu! Good old body attack once again.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 19-19 Han Yue: One fantastic save by Sindhu but Han kills it next chance. All level. Match point awaits one of them.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 19-18 Han Yue: WHAT A POINT! Han with a couple of terrific saves but finally the shuttle goes long. Sindhu roars again.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 18-18 Han Yue: Sindhu sends one long and we are back level.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 18-17 Han Yue: Another superb rally, Sindhu doing well to move Han front and back but the top of the net chord is once again in Han’s favour!
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 18-16 Han Yue: Another huge roar from Sindhu, as her clear lands in. Han challenges this... the shuttle has landed in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 17-16 Han Yue: Han’s clear goes long and perhaps the biggest roar yet from Sindhu.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 16-16 Han Yue: The run of points ends at 7 for Sindhu. Net chord doing its part for Han. Still anybody’s match. Another good rally, now Han’s turn to play a lovely crosscourt smash.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 16-14 Han Yue: Good rallies, and Sindhu keeps serve still. This is not an easy run of points by any means. She is working hard for each point.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 14-14 Han Yue: LEVEL AGAIN. Five in a row for Sindhu.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 13-14 Han Yue: She is back in it. Good kill at the net by Sindhu.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 12-14 Han Yue: HUGE RALLY. Length wise but also for Sindhu, to get back into the match. Gruelling stuff for both, Sindhu plays a neat drop to make it a 2-point game.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 9-14 Han Yue: Oh dear, another wild challenge from Sindhu and it’s a big lead for Han now.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 9-11 Han Yue; SUPER RALLY! Sindhu does well on defence and then closes it out with a brutal down the line smash that leaves Han on the court. The Indian needed that right out of the interval.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 8-11 Han Yue: Into the final change of ends, it is Han with a 3-point lead. Another well disguised drop, Sindhu gets to this one but the forehand block is on the net.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 8-10 Han Yue: Oh another really good rally, this time Sindhu doing well on defence but Han takes it with a good net shot. Misses the line next.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 7-9 Han Yue: Oh, one of the shots of the match! Shaping to play a smash, Han drops the shuttle dead on the other side of the net. Delightful. Sindhu gets the serve back with another body attack.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 6-8 Han Yue: Every point is being met with a little celebration.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 5-7 Han Yue: Sindhu sends a crosscourt well wide and then Han plays a really good point to inch ahead by two points. Both players trying to assert themselves here, vocally as well.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 5-5 Han Yue: Lovely crosscourt winner from Sindhu but soon after a roar from the former junior world championship runner up. Great contest at the moment.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 4-4 Han Yue: Sindhu with another body attack on Han, and it is paying dividends for her. Both players jostling for control at the moment.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 3-3 Han Yue: Sindhu letting out a roar as she sees a shuttle go long, perhaps happy with her own judgement there. A 28-shot rally follows, Sindhu takes that. But Han levels things up with a couple of good points. She has recovered quickly from game 2.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11 Han Yue: Here’s how game 2 panned out. 7 straight points to close it out for Sindhu.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11 Han Yue: DECIDER! Well, that was quick. Sindhu just turned the afterburners on after the mid-game interval. Surged ahead with a series of short points.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 20-11 Han Yue: Game points galore in the blink of an eye.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 18-11 Han Yue: Superb run of points for Sindhu. Goes up by 7 points with a powerful 1-2.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 13-9 Han Yue: That’s one of the best points Sindhu has played today. Great hustle on defence and then a superb crosscourt winner.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 11-8 Han Yue: Something that has been happening a while with Sindhu. On a lighter note, she needs a challenge course! For now, she has a a 3-point lead heading into the interval.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 10-8 Han Yue: Sindhu has a solid lead here as Han sends one long but gets the serve back with a lucky misjudgement – she went for the shot missed it but shuttle was wide. Sindhu gets another challenge wrong and Han closes in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 9-6 Han Yue: A very precise downward shot to Sindhu’s forehand followed by an error of her backhand side. Han is a bit inconsistent at the moment. Sindhu keeping herself ahead as both players exchange body smashes.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 4-3 Han Yue: Once again, Han having success with her precise placement while Sindhu’s points are coming from good net shots or power. Even battle here. Sindhu lets out a big roar after a good smash down the line.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21 Han Yue: Game 1, Han Yue! A backhand that dangles on the net chord and falls over on the other side and it is first blood for the world No 19.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-20 Han Yue: Good kill at the net, Han has three game points.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-19 Han Yue: A delightful 1-2 at the net by Sindhu and she wins a huge point. Gets the serve back.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 16-18 Han Yue: Sindhu having to work really hard in the rallies here if Han doesn’t give her the height. And with a smash that goes just long, it’s a handy lead for Han now. Sindhu wants to challenge but none left. Oh dear, that looked in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 15-15 Han Yue: Sindhu inches ahead with a good run of points but loeses the lead and her second review as Han play a nice crosscourt winner at the net. Sindhu has no challenges left.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 14-14 Han Yue: Couple of good points played at a nice tempo, followed by an error from Han and we are level.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 11-14 Han Yue: Not sure if this is me reading too much into the visuals, but Sindhu doesn’t seem 100% with her movement today. A couple of times she has had issues down her right side. Worth keeping an eye on that.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 10-13 Han Yue: Sindhu having mixed luck with judging the length at the backcourt.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 9-11 Han Yue: A really good rally heading into the mid-game interval. Sindhu working hard on defence to keep the shuttle in play but a good forehand from Han down the line to take a lead.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 8-10 Han Yue: Lovely crosscourt forehand block followed by a round-the-head crosscourt (her best weapon, for me) winner. That’s followed by a really close review by Sindhu that just went in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 7-9 Han Yue: Sindhu’s power game working well early on but Han too is having success with her precise drops and clears. Going to be a clash of styles you’d think.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 5-4 Han Yue: Both shuttlers not quite able to find the sidelines with precision in the early stages. Shuttle’s going quite wide.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 0-0 Han Yue: Here we go then, time for a third meeting between these two. Sindhu has a 2-0 lead H2H but they haven’t played in a while. Sindhu however, must be wary of another test.
Here’s a look at India’s quarterfinal matches. Court 1 will start off with Sindhu vs Han Yue shortly.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour where action continues in Singapore this week for Indian shuttlers.
This Super 500 event has so far been quite super for India as we have four quarterfinals to look forward to today. In-form Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeated World No 4 Tien Chen Chou on Thursday for the second straight time on tour. The Indian came up with a superb comeback, winning 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 over the third seed. Saina Nehwal, who is finding her way back to form and fitness came up with a close, hard-fought, memorable 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 win over fifth seed He Bing Jiao of China. PV Sindhu was put to the test by Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen, before coming out with a 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in an hour and six minutes. She was trailing 17-19 in the 2nd game.
In men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat sixth seeded Malaysians Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin 18-21, 24-22, 21-18 in a 65 minute match. The Indians registered one of the best wins in their career on the tour, saving three match points in the second game while doing so.
