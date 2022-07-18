Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her record fifth world 100m title in Oregon on Sunday, leading an unprecedented Jamaican cleansweep of the podium.
Fraser-Pryce had an electric start and led from gun to tape at Eugene’s Hayward Field, winning in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.
Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81).
It was the first time a nation had swept the medals in the women’s 100m at the worlds and came just a day after Fred Kerley led a US sweep of the men’s blue riband event, albeit for the third time in worlds history.
Text via AFP