International Cricket Watch: When Ben Stokes lit up the 2019 ODI World Cup final to help England clinch the trophy The Player of the Match in the 2019 final, Stokes announced his retirement from the ODI format on Monday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Ben Stokes during the 2019 ICC World Cup final between England and New Zealand | Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP For his brilliant 98-ball 84* and crucial eight runs in the Super Over, Ben Stokes is adjudged Player of the Match. @Hublot | #CWC19 | #NZvENG | #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/WZV7cgCvmj— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019