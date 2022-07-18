FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 Watch: Netherlands score jaw-dropping end-to-end goal in FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup final Felice Albers finished off a stunning end-to-end move by Netherlands in their victory against Argentina in the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup final. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago FIH Media Total Hockey ™️ 🟠🇳🇱Pitchside for one of the greatest goals in FIH World Cup final history.From their own circle to back of the net in seconds 🥵#HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/HscAZIxjTe— Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 18, 2022 This is some hockey #HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/tRhDod77Mb— Alex Tyrrell (@alatyrrell) July 18, 2022 Also read:Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Argentina to win ninth title; Australia pip Germany to bronzeFIH Hockey Women’s World Cup: Netherlands extend incredible dominance with ninth title We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. hockey FIH Hockey Women's World Cup hockey world cup netherlands women's hockey team