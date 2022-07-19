India won a bronze on the penultimate day of competitions at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea, consolidating their top position with a haul of 14 medals including five gold and with two clear chances to go higher, come the final day on Wednesday.

Anish and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol mixed team event, getting the better of the Czech Republic 16-12 in the bronze medal match.

That took India’s haul to five gold, five silver and four bronze medals with Korea breathing down their neck with one less gold, the same number of silver and two less bronze medals in their collection.

The 25m RFP Team Men and the Skeet Mixed Team finals are lined up for Wednesday to culminate the 10-day competition which saw over 400 athletes from over 40 nations compete.

Two other Indian pairs in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event – Sanjeev Rajput and Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chouksey – narrowly missed the medal matches finishing fifth and sixth respectively in stage two of qualification.

Also on day nine, Vijayveer Sidhu and Simranpreet Kaur Brar finished sixth in the 25m RFP Mixed Team event.

Anish, Vijayveer and Sameer will be in contention in the RFP Team event on Wednesday after having shot well on day nine to rank second in the first stage of qualifying. In the Mixed Team Skeet, in-form Mairaj Ahmad Khan will team up with Mufaddal Deesawala for a shot at a medal.