athletics world championships Watch: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men’s javelin throw final at World Athletics C’ships with 88.39m India’s hopes for a world championships javelin medal remained on course as Chopra took care of qualification, his 88.39m throw the second best overall. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 21, 2022. | Ben Stansall / AFP Straight onto the final 💪Olympic javelin champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 throws an automatic qualifier of 88.39m on his first attempt!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/tOzsEwkxLS— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2022 World Athletics C’ships: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav reach javelin final; Eldhose Paul in triple jumpWorld Athletics C’ships: Shericka Jackson, Noah Lyles clinch 200m titles with stunning times We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. World Athletics World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 Neeraj Chopra