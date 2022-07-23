athletics world championships Watch: Sydney McLaughlin clocks 50.68 for new women’s 400m hurdles world record to win Worlds gold The USA hurdler smashed her own world record to run the first ever sub-51 time in the event, finishing well ahead of Bol and Muhammad. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 39 minutes ago 2022 Gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's 400 metres hurdles final and setting a new world record | REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Play World Athletics C’ships: Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles World Record, Miller-Uibo adds world championship gold to her collection We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sydney McLaughlin WCHOregon22 WorldAthleticsChamps World Athletics Championships