West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first in the second One-Day International against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday. India won by a mere three runs in a thrilling encounter in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

“Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships, we need to show up again and do the same thing again,” said Pooran at the toss ahead of the second ODI.

Although the Nicolas Pooran-led side challenged Shikhar Dhawan and Co with an impressive chase in the first ODI, they eventually fell just short. The second ODI will be opener Shai Hope’s 100th appearance for West Indies while pacer Avesh Khan will be making his ODI debut for India.

“After the last game’s experience we wanted to bat first again. We gave few runs in the field. We are well prepared and looking forward for a good game. Siraj and Prasidh bowled well, I am sure we are going to do much better today,” said India skipper Dhawan.

India continued to miss the services all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, the vice captain for the series, after he was ruled out of the first two ODIs due to an injury to his right knee. Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also missed out again after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI.

India are playing the series without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul (who has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after a period out due to injury and surgery).

Playing XIs for 2nd ODI

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

WI vs IND ODIs Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 22nd July 1st ODI Port of Spain 2 Sunday 24th July 2nd ODI Port of Spain 3 Wednesday 27th July 3rd ODI Port of Spain

India’s full squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.