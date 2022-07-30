India in West Indies 2022 Watch: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik’s shot-making exhibition in first T20I against West Indies The two right-handers played crucial knocks to help India earn a win. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago Lindsey Parnaby / AFP There was some vintage Rohit Sharma strokeplay on display in the first #WIvIND T20I ✨📹: FanCodepic.twitter.com/GuaGsurmYT— The Field (@thefield_in) July 30, 2022 Dinesh Karthik's fireworks helped set up India's win in the first #WIvIND T20I 🔥📹: FanCodepic.twitter.com/hTZfnAs6ZV— The Field (@thefield_in) July 30, 2022 Also read: India defeat West Indies by a colossal 68 runs in first T20I We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket indian cricket indian cricket team Rohit Sharma Dinesh Karthik west indies vs india