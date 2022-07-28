Action begins at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday in Birmingham.
As cricket returns to Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co begin proceedings with a blockbuster clash vs Australia.
The women’s hockey team, looking to bounce back from the World Cup, are also in action.
In badminton, the mixed team event kicks off with a India-Pakistan clash. The Indian team are top seeds in the event, and won gold in 2018.
Boxing action begins with Shiva Thapa in men’s 63.5 kg round of 32 bout.
There is table tennis and squash action as well. In swimming, there are three events featuring Indians. Finals are scheduled later in the day.
India's schedule for July 29 at CWG 2022
|Sport & discipline
|Athletes
|Details of event
|Timing (in IST)
|Cricket T20
|India vs Australia (Group A)
|3.30 pm
|Badminton (Mixed team event)
|India vs Pakistan (Group A)
|6.30 pm approx
|Hockey (Women's)
|India vs Ghana (Pool A)
|6.30 pm
| Boxing
(Men's 63.5kg)
|Shiva Thapa
|Rd of 32 vs Suleman Baloch (PAK)
|5.00 pm
| Table Tennis
(Women's team)
| Group 2 vs RSA
Group 2 vs Fiji
| 2.00 pm
8.30 pm
| Table Tennis
(Men's team)
| Group 3 vs BAR
Group 3 vs SGP
| 4.30 pm
11.00 pm
|Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final & Indiv. qualifications)
|Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Yogeshwar Singh
|Subdivision 2
|4.30 pm
|Swimming Men's 400m freestyle
|Kushagra Rawat
|Heat 3
| 3.11 pm
Final: 11.37 pm
|Swimming Men's 50m freestyle
|Sajan Prakash
|Heat 6
| 4.03 pm
|Swimming Men's 100m freestyle
|Srihari Nataraj
|Heat 4
|4.26 pm
|Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final
|Ashish Kumar Singh
|FINAL
|0.18 am (Past midnight)
|Squash (Women's singles)
|Anahat Singh
|Rd of 64 vs Jada Ross
|11.00 pm
|Squash (Men's singles)
|Abhay Singh
|Rd of 64 vs Joe Chapman
|11.45 pm
|Cycling (Men's 4000m Team Pursuit)
|Vishavjeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh
|Qualifying
| 3.25 pm
Final: 9.50 pm
|Cycling (Women's team sprint)
|Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala
|Qualifying
| 4.12 pm
Final: 10.25 pm
|Cycling (Men's team sprint)
|Rojit, Esow, Beckham, Ronaldo
|Qualifying
| 4.46 pm
Final: 10.33 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Women's singles)
|Tania Choudhury
| Section B - Round 1 vs Hoggan Dee
Section B Round 2 vs Daphne Artur
| 1.00 pm
4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Men's triples)
|Chandan, Navneet, Mridul
| Section A - Round 1 vs NZL
Section A - Round 2 vs SCO
| 1.00 pm
4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Men's pairs)
|Sunil, Dinesh
|Section C, Round 1 vS MAS
|7.30 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Women's fours)
|Lovely, Rupa Rani, Pinki, Nayanmoni
| Section D, Round 1 vs ENG
Section D, Round 2 vs COK
| 7.30 pm
10.30 pm
|Triathlon (Men's indiv. sprint distance)
|Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Vishwanath Yadav
|Final
|3.31 pm
|Triathlon (Women's indiv. sprint distance)
|Pragnya Mohan, Sanjana Sunil Joshi
|Final
|7.01 pm
The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes as per the official website for CWG 2022. Information from Sports Authority of India is awaited as well.