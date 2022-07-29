12.52 pm: First up for India, it’s going to be some Lawn Bowls action with Tania Choudhury competing in her women’s singles first round match, and Chandan, Navneet, Mridul in their men’s triples first round match against New Zealand. Both matches will begin at 1 pm IST.

Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Last evening, fans were treated to an impressive, albeit rather long, opening ceremony for CWG 2022 in Birmingham. For India, it was badminton star PV Sindhu and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh who were the flagbearers.

In photos: CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony - Malala’s speech, taming the giant bull, India’s parade & more

Now, it’s time for the games to begin! It’s set to be a busy opening day for Indian athletes in Birmingham, with plenty of action in cricket, badminton, hockey, table tennis, boxing, squash, swimming and more.

Here’s a look at today’s schedule for India:

Sport & discipline  Athletes   Details of event  Timing (in IST) 
Cricket T20  India vs Australia (Group A)  3.30 pm 
Badminton (Mixed team event)  India vs Pakistan (Group A)  6.30 pm approx 
Hockey (Women's)  India vs Ghana (Pool A)  6.30 pm 
Boxing (Men's 63.5kg)  Shiva Thapa  Rd of 32 vs Suleman Baloch (PAK)  5.00 pm 
Table Tennis (Women's team)  Group 2 vs RSAGroup 2 vs Fiji  2.00 pm8.30 pm 
Table Tennis (Men's team)  Group 3 vs BARGroup 3 vs SGP  4.30 pm11.00 pm 
Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final & Indiv. qualifications)  Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Yogeshwar Singh  Subdivision 2  4.30 pm 
Swimming Men's 400m freestyle  Kushagra Rawat  Heat 3  3.11 pmFinal: 11.37 pm 
Swimming Men's 50m butterfly  Sajan Prakash  Heat 6  4.03 pm
Swimming Men's 100m backstroke  Srihari Nataraj  Heat 4  4.26 pm 
Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final  Ashish Kumar Singh  FINAL  0.18 am (Past midnight) 
Squash (Women's singles)  Anahat Singh  Rd of 64 vs Jada Ross  11.00 pm 
Squash (Men's singles)  Abhay Singh  Rd of 64 vs Joe Chapman  11.45 pm 
Cycling (Men's 4000m Team Pursuit)  Vishavjeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh  Qualifying  3.25 pmFinal: 9.50 pm
Cycling (Women's team sprint)  Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala  Qualifying  4.12 pmFinal: 10.25 pm 
Cycling (Men's team sprint)  Rojit, Esow, Beckham, Ronaldo  Qualifying  4.46 pmFinal: 10.33 pm
Lawn Bowls (Women's singles)  Tania Choudhury  Section B - Round 1 vs Hoggan DeeSection B Round 2 vs Daphne Artur  1.00 pm 4.00 pm
Lawn Bowls (Men's triples)  Chandan, Navneet, Mridul  Section A - Round 1 vs NZLSection A - Round 2 vs SCO 1.00 pm 4.00 pm 
Lawn Bowls (Men's pairs)  Sunil, Dinesh  Section C, Round 1 vs MASSection C, Round 2 vs FLK  7.30 pm10.30 pm 
Lawn Bowls (Women's fours)  Lovely, Rupa Rani, Pinki, Nayanmoni  Section D, Round 1 vs ENGSection D, Round 2 vs COK 7.30 pm10.30 pm 
Triathlon (Men's indiv. sprint distance)  Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol,  Vishwanath Yadav  Final  3.31 pm 
Triathlon (Women's indiv. sprint distance)  Pragnya Mohan, Sanjana Sunil Joshi  Final  7.01 pm