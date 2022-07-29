India at CWG 2022, Day 1 live updates: IND vs AUS clash in cricket; hockey, badminton action too
Follow live coverage of day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates
12.52 pm: First up for India, it’s going to be some Lawn Bowls action with Tania Choudhury competing in her women’s singles first round match, and Chandan, Navneet, Mridul in their men’s triples first round match against New Zealand. Both matches will begin at 1 pm IST.
Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Last evening, fans were treated to an impressive, albeit rather long, opening ceremony for CWG 2022 in Birmingham. For India, it was badminton star PV Sindhu and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh who were the flagbearers.
Now, it’s time for the games to begin! It’s set to be a busy opening day for Indian athletes in Birmingham, with plenty of action in cricket, badminton, hockey, table tennis, boxing, squash, swimming and more.
Here’s a look at today’s schedule for India:
|Sport & discipline
|Athletes
|Details of event
|Timing (in IST)
|Cricket T20
|India vs Australia (Group A)
|3.30 pm
|Badminton (Mixed team event)
|India vs Pakistan (Group A)
|6.30 pm approx
|Hockey (Women's)
|India vs Ghana (Pool A)
|6.30 pm
|Boxing (Men's 63.5kg)
|Shiva Thapa
|Rd of 32 vs Suleman Baloch (PAK)
|5.00 pm
|Table Tennis (Women's team)
|Group 2 vs RSAGroup 2 vs Fiji
|2.00 pm8.30 pm
|Table Tennis (Men's team)
|Group 3 vs BARGroup 3 vs SGP
|4.30 pm11.00 pm
|Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final & Indiv. qualifications)
|Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Yogeshwar Singh
|Subdivision 2
|4.30 pm
|Swimming Men's 400m freestyle
|Kushagra Rawat
|Heat 3
|3.11 pmFinal: 11.37 pm
|Swimming Men's 50m butterfly
|Sajan Prakash
|Heat 6
|4.03 pm
|Swimming Men's 100m backstroke
|Srihari Nataraj
|Heat 4
|4.26 pm
|Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final
|Ashish Kumar Singh
|FINAL
|0.18 am (Past midnight)
|Squash (Women's singles)
|Anahat Singh
|Rd of 64 vs Jada Ross
|11.00 pm
|Squash (Men's singles)
|Abhay Singh
|Rd of 64 vs Joe Chapman
|11.45 pm
|Cycling (Men's 4000m Team Pursuit)
|Vishavjeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh
|Qualifying
|3.25 pmFinal: 9.50 pm
|Cycling (Women's team sprint)
|Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala
|Qualifying
|4.12 pmFinal: 10.25 pm
|Cycling (Men's team sprint)
|Rojit, Esow, Beckham, Ronaldo
|Qualifying
|4.46 pmFinal: 10.33 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Women's singles)
|Tania Choudhury
|Section B - Round 1 vs Hoggan DeeSection B Round 2 vs Daphne Artur
|1.00 pm 4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Men's triples)
|Chandan, Navneet, Mridul
|Section A - Round 1 vs NZLSection A - Round 2 vs SCO
|1.00 pm 4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Men's pairs)
|Sunil, Dinesh
|Section C, Round 1 vs MASSection C, Round 2 vs FLK
|7.30 pm10.30 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Women's fours)
|Lovely, Rupa Rani, Pinki, Nayanmoni
|Section D, Round 1 vs ENGSection D, Round 2 vs COK
|7.30 pm10.30 pm
|Triathlon (Men's indiv. sprint distance)
|Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Vishwanath Yadav
|Final
|3.31 pm
|Triathlon (Women's indiv. sprint distance)
|Pragnya Mohan, Sanjana Sunil Joshi
|Final
|7.01 pm