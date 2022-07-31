It is already must-win territory for the Indian women’s cricket team as they take on Pakistan in a crucial clash to stay alive in the tournament as action continues in Birmingham on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games.

After four medals on Saturday, all from the weightlifters, there will be more expectations from the event on Sunday with Popy Hazarika, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga in action.

The men’s hockey team begin their quest for an elusive gold, starting off with a match against Ghana in the group stage.

In the boxing ring, world champion Nikhat Zareen will begin her campaign.

India on July 31 at CWG 2022 (key events) Sport and discipline Athletes Details of event Timings (in IST) Swimming (Men's 200m Butterfly) Sajan Prakash Heat 3



Final*

3:07 PM



11:58 PM

Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke) Srihari Nataraj Heat 6



Semi final*

3:31 PM



11:37 PM

Badminton (Mixed team event) Quarterfinal vs South Africa 10.00 PM Artistic Gymnastics (Men's) Yogeshwar Singh Men's all-round final 1:30 PM Artistic Gymnastics (Women's) Rutuja Nataraj Women's all-round final 7.00 PM Women's T20 Cricket Indian women's cricket team India vs Pakistan 3:30 PM Boxing (Women's 50kg) Nikhat Zareen Round of 16 vs Helena Ismael Bagoo 4:45 PM Boxing (Men's 63.5kg) Shiva Thapa Round of 16 vs Reese Lynch 5:15 PM Boxing (Men's 75kg) Sumit Round of 16 vs Callum Peters Aug 1 - 12:15 AM Boxing (Men's 92+ kg) Sagar Round of 16 vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo Aug 1 - 1:00 AM Hockey Indian men's hockey team India vs Ghana 8:30 PM Weightlifting (Men's 75kg) Jeremy Lalrinnunga FINAL 2:00 PM Weightlifting (Women's 59kg) Popy Hazarika FINAL 6:30 PM Weightlifting (Men's 73kg) Achinta Sheuli FINAL 11:00 PM Table Tennis (Men's team) Quarter finals vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Squash (Women's Singles) Joshna Chinappa Round of 16 vs Kaitlyn Watts 6:00 PM Squash (Men's Singles) Sourav Ghosal Round of 16 vs David Baillargeon 6:45 PM Squash (Women's Singles) Anahat Singh Round of 16* 11:00 PM Squash (Men's Singles) Abhay Singh Round of 16* 11:45 PM Triathlon Mixed team relay Final 7.01 PM * - on the basis of results

With SAI inputs

*Cycling and Lawn bowls details will be added to this shortly.

The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes as per the official website for CWG 2022.

