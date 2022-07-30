India at CWG 2022 Birmingham, Day 2: Follow live score, updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates
Lawn Bowls Round 3: India’s Taniya Choudhury in women’s singles and the men’s triples team are in action at the moment.
Vinayakk – Badminton, mixed team Group A, India vs Sri Lanka: No surprises to see India shuffling the pack little with two matches to play today. The surprise of a special kind is to see Ashwini-Satwik back together, it’s been a while! The one thing worth noting here is that Sri Lanka defeated Australia last night 3-2, so they are 2nd in the group right now. India would want to avoid any banana peels here. But the strength is good enough to see them through.
Badminton: After a comprehensive win against Pakistan yesterday, defending champions India’s mixed team will face Sri Lanka (1.30 pm) and Australia (11.30 pm) in the Group A today. Here’s the lineup for the tie against SL:
12.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Day one started with some positive results for the Indian contingent across the board, even though there were no medals (there were no high probable medal events scheduled anyway). But things are about to get busier today, with four weightlifting events on the cards and that means almost certainly India’s medal account is about to get ticking.
Follow along for all the updates on this Saturday.
