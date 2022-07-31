CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: Shoe of kindness – Malaysian coach steps in to help Jamaican shuttler at CWG 2022 In the badminton match between Malaysia and Jamaica at Birmingham 2022, coach Hendrawan stepped in to help out Samuel Ricketts. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Screengrab CGF When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇 It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. CWG 2022 Malaysia Badminton