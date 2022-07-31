CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: CWG 2022 – After Lalrinnunga wins gold, wonderful moments on the podium with Samoan athlete Lalrinnunga clinched India’s second gold medal at the Birmingham Games and the veteran silver medallist Vaipava Ioane feted the youngster. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Updated 13 minutes ago Jeremy Lalrinnunga at CWG 2022 | PTI INDIA's SECOND GOLD at #CommonwealthGames2022🥇In his first appearance at #CWG, @raltejeremy fetches a Games Record of 140 KGs (Snatch) and also manages a combined lift of 300 KGs to claim a GOLD for INDIA ❤️#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara#B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/78JGLXlez8— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2022 India at CWG 2022, Day 3 blog#CWG2022 #Weightlifting We are still thinking about Jeremy Lalrinnunga's effort to become India's second gold medallist at #B2022! 🥇 🇮🇳https://t.co/hnfTtBxBr6 pic.twitter.com/uO9hBBoyUr— The Field (@thefield_in) July 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lalrinnunga Watch Commonwealth Games CWG 2022 Birmingham 2022