INDIA's SECOND GOLD at #CommonwealthGames2022🥇



In his first appearance at #CWG, @raltejeremy fetches a Games Record of 140 KGs (Snatch) and also manages a combined lift of 300 KGs to claim a GOLD for INDIA ❤️#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara#B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/78JGLXlez8