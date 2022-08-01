With the Commonwealth Games 2022 underway in Birmingham, Indian contingent eye another strong showing to build on recent successes at the Tokyo Olympics.

At 2018 Commonwealth Games, India finished third with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze for a total of 66 medals.

Here’s the medal tally at the end of July 31 events:

Medal tally as of July 31 end POS TEAM Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL 1 Australia 22 13 17 52 2 England 11 16 7 34 3 New Zealand 10 5 4 19 4 South Africa 4 1 1 6 5 Canada 3 6 9 18 6 India 3 2 1 6 7 Scotland 2 7 8 17 8 Malaysia 2 1 1 4 9 Nigeria 2 0 1 3 10 Wales 1 2 6 9 11 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 0 2 12 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 12 Uganda 1 0 0 1 14 Fiji 0 2 0 2 15 Kenya 0 1 1 2 15 Northern Ireland 0 1 1 2 17 Mauritius 0 1 0 1 17 Papua New Guinea 0 1 0 1 17 Samoa 0 1 0 1 17 Singapore 0 1 0 1 17 Tanzania 0 1 0 1 22 Cyprus 0 0 2 2 23 Namibia 0 0 1 1 23 Sri Lanka 0 0 1 1

Medal standings as provided by the official website. The table will be updated on a daily basis.