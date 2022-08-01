India at CWG Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Live score, updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of CWG 2022 here.
Table Tennis: A look at why Manika Batra and Co’s title defence came to an early end
CWG 2022: Meet Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the weightlifter who laughs in the face of adversity
CWG 2022, Day 3 as it happened: Achinta and Jeremy bag gold, QF wins in TT & badminton
India at CWG 2022, Day 4 schedule: Panghal begins campaign; Badminton, TT team semis & more
Live updates
Lawn Bowls: Once again, we will get underway with some lawn bowls action. India are up against New Zealand in the women’s fours semifinal. Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey are competing for India.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
After winning four medals on day two, India added two more gold medals to their tally on day three with weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli delivering fine performances. On day four, India will be eyeing another solid outing as boxer Amit Panghal begins his campaign and the badminton mixed team and table tennis men’s team compete in semifinals, among many other events.
India at CWG 2022, Day 4 schedule: Panghal begins campaign; Badminton, TT team semis & more
Key updates of India’s events on Day 3:
- Weightlifting: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men’s 67kg event, later in the night Achinta Sheuli made it two gold medals on the day winning the 73kg final.
- Badminton: Defending champs India down RSA 3-0 to reach semifinals. To face Singapore.
- Table tennis, men’s team event: India beat BAN 3-0 to reach semifinals. To face Nigeria.
- Cricket T20: India chase down Pakistan’s 99 in 11.4 overs, 102/2 (18-over match). Smriti Mandhana put on a fantastic batting performance.
- Hockey: Indian men start with 11-0 win vs GHA.
- Boxing: Nikhat Zareen reaches QF with a breathtaking performance, Sagar does well in 92+kg but defeats for Shiva Thapa, Sumit.
- Swimming: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men’s 50m backstroke final. His 2nd of the Games.
- Lawn bowls: India through to the semifinals in the women’s fours event.
- Squash: Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal reach QF in singles.
Screenshots in the blog via CWG 2022 Games results website & Sony LIV