Monday saw Indian athletes add three more medals officially to the tally through judo and weightlifting, but that was not all.

Defending champions in badminton mixed team event and men’s table tennis team event, India reached the finals once again. PV Sindhu, Srikanth & Co and Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan & Co will be looking to retain their title as CWG action continues on Tuesday in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games.

Having already created history, the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayamoni Saikia and Lovely Choubey will look to go the distance in women’s fours lawn bowls final against South Africa.

And the much-awaited part of any multi-sport Games, track and field begins on Tuesday too with Sreeshankar in qualification action and a final lined up in one of India’s pet events at CWG, the women’s discus throw where 2018 medallists Seema Punia Antil and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon return to action.

Swimming (Men's 1500m Freestyle) Advait Page Heat 1 4:10 PM Swimming (Men's 1500m Freestyle) Khushagra Rawat Heat 2 4:28 PM Badminton (Mixed Team) Finals vs Malaysia 10:00 PM Table Tennis (Men's Team) Finals vs Singapore 6:00 PM Boxing (Men's 67kg) Rohit Tokas Round of 16 vs Alfred Kotey 11:45 PM Hockey (Women's Team) Pool A match vs England 6:30 PM Weightlifting (Women's 76kg) Punam Yadav Final 2:00 PM Weightlifting (Men's 96kg) Vikas Thakur Final 6:30 PM Weightlifting (Women's 86kg) Usha Bannur Final 11:00 PM Artistic Gymnastics (Men's) Satyajit Mondal Vault Final (reserves only) 5:30 PM Artistic Gymnastics (Men's Saif Sadik Tamboli Parallel Bars Final (reserves only) 6:35 PM Squash (Women's singles) Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Plate semifinals vs Faiza Zafar 8:30 PM Squash (Men's singles) Saurav Ghosal Semifinals vs Paul Coll 9:15 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's four) Lovely CHOUBEY, PINKI, Nayanmoni SAIKI, Rupa Rani TIRKEY Final vs South Africa 4:15 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's pair) Round 1 vs New Zealand 1:00 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's triple) Round 1 vs New Zealand 1:00 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's singles) Mridul Borgohain Round 1 vs Shannon Mcilroy 4:15 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's four) Round 1 vs Fiji 8:45 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's triple) Round 2 vs England 8:45 PM Athletics (Men's Long Jump) M Sreesankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya Qualifying 02:30 PM Athletics (Women's Shot Put) Manpreet Kaur Qualifying 03.30 PM Athletics (Women's 100m) Dutee Chand Round 1 Heat 05.17 PM Athletics (Women's Discus Throw) Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon Final August 3 - 12:52 AM * - on the basis of results

With SAI inputs. Corrections will be added in due course if needed.

The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes as per the official website for CWG 2022.

