The women’s fours team won a historic gold for India in lawn bowls while the men’s table tennis team defended their title against Singapore on Tuesday as the medal tally increased by four. And now, on Wednesday, the contingent would look to add a few more to the count.

After their historic gold, the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Lovely Choubey will all be in action in the women’s triples and pairs events on Wednesday.

In T20 cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will take on Barbados in a match which will decide who joins Australia, England and New Zealand in the cricket semifinals.

After losing to England in their Pool A match on Tuesday, the Indian women’s hockey team will play Canada in a match which will virtually decide who reaches the semifinal (Wales still in contention too so not quite straightforward as a virtual quarterfinal).

The men will also play Canada in their pool a match knowing a win will take them closer to the semis. But they will want to vastly improve their performance from the 4-4 draw against England.

There are also a host of Indian boxers in quarterfinal action including Tokyo Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen. A win away from ensuring medal but they will have their sights on top of the podium.

In squash, Sourav Ghoshal will be playing for bronze while the mixed doubles pair of Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will begin their campaign.

Tejaswin Shankar and Manpreet Kaur will be in action in the men’s high jump final and women’s shot put final respectively. Could the former cap off a rollercoaster build-up with a medal?

India on August 3 at CWG 2022 (key events) Sport and discipline Athletes Details of event Timings (in IST) Cricket (Women's T20) Harmanpreet Kaur & Co India vs Barbados 10:30 PM Boxing (Women's 48kg) Nitu Ghanghas Quarterfinal vs Nicole Clyde 04:45 PM Boxing (Men's 57kg) Mohammed Hussamuddin Quarterfinal vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo 05:45 PM Boxing (Women's 50kg) Nikhat Zareen Quarterfinal vs Helen Jones 11:15 PM Boxing (Women's 70kg) Lovlina Borgohain Quarterfinal vs Rosie Eccles Aug 4 -- 12:45 AM Boxing (Men's 80kg) Ashish Kumar Quarterfinal vs Aaron Bowen Aug 4 -- 02:00 AM Hockey (Women's Team) Pool A match vs Canada 03:30 PM Hockey (Men's Team) Pool B match vs Canada 06:30 PM Weightlifting (Men's 109kg) Lovpreet Singh Final 2:00 PM Weightlifting (Men's 109+kg) Gurdeep Singh Final 11:00 PM Weightlifting (Women's 87+kg) Purnima Pandey Final 06:30 PM Squash (Mixed doubles) Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Round of 32 vs Sri Lanka 03:30 PM Squash (Men's singles) Saurav Ghosal Bronze medal match vs James Willstrop

09:30 PM Squash (Women's singles plate final - non-medal match)

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat

2.30 PM

Swimming (Men's 1500m Freestyle) Advait Page, Khushagra Rawat FINAL Aug 4 - 12.42 am Judo (Women's +87kg)



Judo (Men's +100kg)

Tulika Maan



Deepak Deswal Quarterfinal vs TBD



Round of 16 vs Eric Jean Sebastian Session from 02:30 PM onwards



*Subsequent matches till medal rounds based on qualification Lawn Bowls (Men's singles) Mridul Borgohain Sectional play vs Chris Locke 01:00 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's pair) Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional play India vs Nieu 01:00 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's singles) Mridul Borgohain Sectional play vs Ian Mclean 04:00 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's pair) Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional play India vs South Africa 04:00 PM

Lawn Bowls (Men's four) Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar Sectional play India vs Cook Islands 07:30 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's triple) Tania Choudhury, Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey Sectional play India vs Nieu 07:30 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's four) Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar India vs England 10:30 PM Athletics (Men's High Jump) Tejaswin Shankar Final

11:30 PM Athletics (Women's Shot Put) Manpreet Kaur Final Aug 4 -- 12:35 AM

Preliminary match schedule (in IST) for para table tennis:

via Games official website

With SAI inputs

Schedule will be updated in corrections or clarifications if any in due course.