(L - R) Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty | PTI 'Defending the title for the first time is a great feeling' 🏓An elated Sathiyan shares his thoughts on the Indian men's team's 🥇 medal win over 🇸🇬 at #B2022.#IndiaAtB2022 | @sathiyantt pic.twitter.com/x25kEdntoi— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 2, 2022 'We've improved vastly since our Commonwealth Games 2018 win' 📈Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal reacts after clinching gold in the men's team event at #B2022 🏓#IndiaAtB2022 | @sharathkamal1 pic.twitter.com/CwnumZuakR— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 2, 2022