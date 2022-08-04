Gurdeep Singh capped off Indian weightlifting’s memorable Commonwealth Games campaign by winning bronze in the men’s 109+kg final in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Gurdeep finished with a total lift of 390kg (167kg snatch and 223kg clean and jerk) to claim bronze. Pakistan’s Muhammed Butt claimed gold with a total lift of 405kg (173kg snatch and 232kg c&j) while New Zealand’s David Liti won silver with a total lift of 394kg (170kg snatch and 224kg c&j)

Gurdeep had finished fourth in Gold Coast four years ago and got off to a rocky start on Wednesday needing two attempts to register his first snatch lift and he finished with a third-best lift of 167kg.

Butt set a Games record by snatching 173kg ahead of defending champion Liti.

In clean and jerk, Gurdeep lifted 207kg with his first attempt but failed with his second attempt of 215kg. With Australia’s Suamili Nanai failing with a 215kg attempt, Gurdeep was assured of a bronze.

The Indian then went chasing silver, lifting 223kg sensationally only for Liti to lift 224kg to consign Gurdeep to bronze.

With three gold, three silver and four bronze medals, India top the medal tally for a second successive edition winning one medal more than they did in Gold Coast four years ago. Five of the nine medals in Gold Coast were gold with two silver and two bronze medals.