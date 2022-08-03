India at Birmingham CWG 2022, Day 6: Live score, updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
CWG 2022, Day 6 schedule: Must-win matches in cricket & women’s hockey, boxers in QFs
Live updates
Lawn Bowls: After the highs of the women’s fours teams, there will be more eyes on this sport for sure. Women’s pairs and men’s singles sectional play is underway. Lovely and Nayanmoni are the athletes competing in pairs.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India had another memorable day on Tuesday, with a historic gold medal in the lawn bowls women’s fours event, a gold medal in the table tennis men’s team event, a silver medal in the badminton mixed team event, and a silver medal for weightlifter Vikas Thakur.
On Wednesday, the women’s cricket and hockey teams will compete in crucial matches, star boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will be in action, Saurav Ghosal will fight for bronze in squash, there will be more weightlifting finals featuring Indians, along with lawn bowls, athletics, judo action and more.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 5:
- Lawn bowls: GOLD! Indian women’s fours (Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey) win historic gold medal, the country’s first ever in the sport at CWG.
- Table tennis: GOLD! Indian men defeat Singapore 3-1 to retain their title from 2018.
- Weightlifting: SILVER! Vikas Thakur wins silver in men’s 96kg final with a total lift of 346kg.
- Badminton: SILVER! Sindhu wins her match but Malaysia win MD, MS, WD to reclaim mixed team gold. India finish 2nd after a brilliant final.
- Boxing: Rohit Tokas reaches quarterfinal.
- Athletics: Sreeshankar qualifies for long jump final with one attempt of 8.05m. Yahiya too follows him, with a 7.68m placing him 8th overall.
- Hockey: India suffered a 3-1 defeat against England in Women’s Pool A match, face pressure match versus Canada next.
- Athletics: Manpreet Kaur reaches Shot Put final
- Athletics: Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon finish outside medals
- Weightlifting: Punam Yadav, Usha finish outside medals.
- Squash: Sourav Ghosal bows out in singles semis. To play for bronze.
- Swimming: Srihari finishes a fine campaign with a new NR in 200m backstroke
