Sudhir won India’s sixth gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a fine performance in the Para Powerlifting men’s heavyweight final on Thursday.

In what was the last event of a busy day for Indian athletes, Sudhir stole the show by working his way to the top of the podium with a best lift of 212kg.

Sudhir clinched the gold medal with his final attempt still left. He went for a personal best with his last lift but could not succeed, but it was a brilliant performance nonetheless.

There we go! India's Sudhir is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. He wins the Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight final with a GR next to his name for good measure. 👏🏽https://t.co/DMnXUgkuny pic.twitter.com/qOKS8yNXZG — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 4, 2022

Sudhir on the podium after winning the Para Powerlifting men’s heavyweight event and adding another gold medal to India’s tally. 🙌🏽#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/cjDklVgjf9 — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 4, 2022

Here’s some information on Sudhir via Sports Authority of India:

SUDHIR DISCIPLINE: Para Powerlifting Event: Men’s Heavyweight Over 72 Kg Date of Birth: 27th Oct 1994, 28 years Hometown: Village-Lath, Sonipat Haryana Training Base: Sonipat, Haryana Coach: Mr. Jitender Pal Singh Background: Sudhir is an Asian Bronze Medallist, born into a farmer’s family in Sonipat, Haryana. Due to a high fever, he contracted polio at the age of four. He didn’t let his disability get in the way of his determination. He had a lifelong interest in sports, which led to his interest in weight lifting. He began his sporting career in 2013 and clinched a gold medal in his first nationals in 2016. He made his international debut in 2018 at the Asian Para Games 2018 and clinched the bronze medal. Unfortunately, his father passed away the same day he won the medal. He graduated with a BA in Sanskrit from MDU Rohtak. He is currently working as a Senior Coach (Weightlifting) for the Government of Haryana. He was also named “Strong Man of India” at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships in 2018. Achievement: Silver Medal – World Cup, Dubai, 2018

Bronze Medal - World Para Powerlifting Asia Oceania Open Championship 2022

Bronze Medal - Asian Para Games, Jakarta,2018

6 times National Gold Medallist (2016 -2022) Key Government Interventions: Financial assistance towards participation in international competitions and training.

Financial assistance towards training, kit and equipment in National Camp. Equipment Support: Nil Foreign/ Support Staff: No Days in National Coaching Camp: 08 Days (June 2022)

