India at CWG 2022, Day 9 live updates: TT underway, Harmanpreet & Co in action soon
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates
Boxing time: Samreen Razzaqui with a quick preview as Nitu enters the ring – Nitu was absolutely untested in the QF and hence, the CWG so far... to the point that she didn’t even get time to get in some target practice against her opponent. Atleast that is one takeaway when you’re up against less experiences, or less technically sound boxers. Up against a relatively better opponent against Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon, the challenge is enticing but expect Nitu to come on top again.
Cricket T20, India Vs England SFs: Not far from the toss. The hosts England have been in fine recent form. India are coming into this match with two big wins but there are question marks surrounding the team composition. The Indian camp have maintained their aim is to go for gold. Not just podium. And for that, they will need a special (and correct) performance today, because England would start favourite.
Table Tennis Men’s singles QF, A Sharath Kamal 1-0 Izaac Quek: In a good zone from the start, the 4th seed from India. Into the lead, 11-6 in the opening game.
Table Tennis Men’s singles QF, A Sharath Kamal vs Izaac Quek: It’s the World No 39 from India taking on the World No 210 from Singapore for a spot in the semifinal. Sharath has had a busy Games, and he will be hoping to keep it busy.
Hockey: Before we look forward, a look back... at a not so enjoyable end to a very enjoyable hockey match.
Women’s Hockey, India vs Australia: What you need to know about the clock controversy
Table Tennis Women’s doubles R16: Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison 3-0 Chloe Zhang/Lara Whitton. The Indians are through to the quarterfinal after a 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 win
Here’s Shahid Judge with the TT preview for the day:
Table tennis action starts with the women’s doubles Round of 16. The Commonwealth Games 2022 has not been as fruitful for Khel Ratna Manika Batra as Gold Coast 2018 was. Her title defence in both the women’s team and singles events ended early. She also lost out in the mixed doubles event with G Sathiyan, and now the women’s doubles event, where she partners Diya Chitale, is her only hope for a medal this term.
In the other half of the draw is Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison. Akula, the 23-year-old has had a breakthrough Games. She’s in the singles semifinal, beating World No 52 Mo Zhang, and is in the Last 4 stage with Achanta Sharath Kamal in the mixed doubles event as well. The veteran, now 40, is having yet another impressive outing at the Commonwealth Games. He’s active in the men’s singles (quarterfinal), men’s doubles with Sathiyan (semifinal) and mixed doubles event. And he’s already conquered gold with the Indian men in the team event. Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty are also in action today in the men’s singles quarterfinals.
In the Para Table Tennis event, Tokyo silver medallist Bhavina Patel is in the women’s singles C3-5 final, and Sonalben Patel will compete for bronze in the same event. Raj Alagar, in the men’s singles C3-5, will also compete for bronze.
Table Tennis: We begin the day with some TT action. The women’s doubles pairs of Sreeja Akula & Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra and Divya Chitale will be competing in the round of 16.
Wrestlers began their campaign on Day 8 and brought along with them a medal rush. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia bagged gold medals, while Anshu Malik won silver, and Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal got bronze. The Indian women’s hockey team fought hard but lost to Australia in the semifinals. Indian athletes competing in badminton and table tennis made progress too on what was a frantic day in Birmingham.
On Day 9, there will be more wrestling action with Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya in action. The Indian men’s hockey team will be playing South Africa in the semis, while the Indian women’s cricket team will take on hosts England for a spot in the final. The lawn bowls men’s fours team will compete in the final, with medal prospects in boxing, table tennis and badminton, along with a lot more.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 8:
- Wrestling medal updates: Bajrang Punia (65kg) wins back to back CWG Golds. Sakshi Malik (62kg) also tops the podium. Deepak Punia (86kg) follows suit. Anshu Malik (57kg) wins silver. Divya Kakran bagged bronze medal through repechage. Finally, Mohit Grewal too adds bronze as all six Indian wrestlers in action today won medals.
- Hockey: Savita Punia & Co produce a brilliant display to take Australia to a shootout but heartbreakingly (and controversially) lost out. To face NZ for bronze.
- Para table tennis: MEDAL ASSURED. Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel has assured a medal in Birmingham too, reaches Women’s singles classes 3-5 final. Two more paddlers in bronze contention.
- Lawn bowls: MEDAL ASSURED! Indian men’s four team reach final, follow up on women’s fours historic feat.
- Table tennis: Sharath/Sreeja reach mixed doubles semis but Sathiyan/Manika bow out. Sharath/Sathiyan reach men’s doubles semifinals. Sreeja Akula then reaches the singles semifinals as well stunning world No 52, and had a fine day. Manika’s event goes from bad to worse as she loses in Singles too.
- Athletics: Indian men’s mixed 4x400m relay team through to final. Hima Das misses out on 200m final by heartbreaking margin.
- Squash: Saurav/Dipika reach mixed doubles semifinal. 2018 silver medallists Joshna/Dipika are knocked out in quarterfinals.
- Badminton: No damage done as Indian shuttlers ease through in four disciplines.
