India at CWG 2022 live updates: Savita & Co in quest for bronze,
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
CWG 2022, Day 10 schedule: Gold at stake in cricket, TT, boxing; Savita & Co seek bronze
Live updates
Hockey, women’s semifinal, India vs NZ: Coming up first, is a huge match for the Indian women’s hockey team. After the heartbreak against Australia, Savita Punia & Co must pick themselves up for a bronze medal match against New Zealand. One cannot begin to imagine how hard the day before night must have been for this team, but after such a performance against Australia, another fourth-place finish will hurt a bit more. Let’s see how they go.
If this is half as good as the recent World Cup match we’ll be in for a cracker.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Indian wrestlers stole the show again before Bhavina Patel won para table tennis gold as well to cap off a memorable Day 9 for India at the Commonwealth Games.
On Day 10, Indian fans have a lot to look forward to as the cricket gold medal match will take place, the women’s hockey team will compete for bronze, there will be multiple finals in table tennis, athletics and boxing, while PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Co will aim to reach the finals.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 10:
- Wrestling medal updates: THREE GOLD! Ravi Kumar Dahiya takes gold in men’s 57kg. Vinesh Phogat remains flawless on her way to 53kg gold. Naveen (74kg) was the breakthrough of the day as he wrestled with flair Pooja Gehlot (50kg) bounces back from semifinal heartbreak to win bronze. In the end, Deepak Nehra made it 12 medals from 12 categories for India.
- Para Table Tennis: GOLD! Bhavina Patel wins in women’s singles classes 3-5. Sonal Patel won bronze medal earlier in the same event.
- Athletics: SILVER! Priyanka Goswami finishes 2nd in women’s 10,000m race walk. A new PB for her.
- Athletics: SILVER! Avinash Sable with an absolutely masterful race, splits two Kenyans to finish second. Nearly got gold too. It is another PB & NR for him.
- Lawn Bowls: SILVER MEDAL! The Indian men’s fours team lost against Northern Ireland in the final.
- Hockey: MEDAL ASSURED! Manpreet Singh & Co edge past a gritty SA side 3-2 and reach final. Yet again, Australia await.
- Cricket T20: INTO THE FINAL! Harmanpreet Kaur & Co pull off a thrilling defence against hosts England. Meg Lanning’s Australia wait once again.
- Boxing: FOUR INTO FINALS! Nitu, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen and Sagar enter the gold medal bouts with dominant wins. Bronze medals confirmed for Hussamuddin, Jaismine and Rohit.
- Table tennis: MEDALS ASSURED! Sathiyan and Sharath are back into the men’s doubles finals. Sathiyan and Sreeja Akula continued their inspiring form, reaching the mixed doubles final.
- Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa enter semifinals.
