Virat Kohli is back after a break while injury-hit KL Rahul too makes a comeback as the India men’s team squad was named for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament by broadcasters Star Sports.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan — Star Sports 'Follow The Blues'

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India and Pakistan will clash at the Asia Cup cricket in Dubai on August 28.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar are named as standby players.

Notes -

Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

They will face off in the Group A opener of the Twenty20 tournament, which was moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to the UAE.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are also confirmed for the main draw.

The tournament begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.

India and Pakistan could end up playing each other again in the Super 4 stage and also the final on September 11.

India and Pakistan are also scheduled to meet in the Twenty20 World Cup on October 23.