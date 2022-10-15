Asia Cup final, India vs Sri Lanka live updates: Chamari Athapaththu gone, SL lose four early
Follow live updates from the Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at Sylhet.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of Asia Cup 2022 here.
TOSS: Sri Lanka won the toss, opt to bat first.
Live updates
WICKET! 5.2: Kavisha Dilhari 1(6) b Renuka Singh The Indian pacer who had most of the best batters in the world controlled on a string during the English summer, is a real handful here for SL. Lovely drift inside and through the defence of Kavisha. Sri Lanka 16/5
Sri Lanka 16/4 after 5 overs: Rajeshwari Gayakwad actually bowls a wonderful over, that includes an edgy four and goes for six runs. Not quite sure how that over went wicketless. Terrific control from the spinner.
Aditya Chaturvedi: What. Is. Happening?! Team hat-trick for India as Renuka Singh picks up her second wicket in three balls.
WICKET! 3.5: Hasini Perera 0(1) ct Smriti Mandhana b Renuka Singh Not quite sure what comes after “goes from bad to worse” but that is what is happening for SL. The ball stops on the pitch and Hasini can only check this to SM18 who takes the easiest of catch at short extra cover. Sri Lanka 9/4
WICKET! 3.4: Anushka Sanjeewani 2(4) Run Out Pooja Vastrakar Going from bad to worse, another massive mix-up. Another run out nicely done by Richa, a sharp throw by Pooja. Sri Lanka 9/3
WICKET! 3.3: Harshitha Madavi 1(5) ct Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh The umpire took her time but that is goneski. Low bounce, angled across the LHB, clear edge. Sri Lanka 9/2
WICKET! 2.4: Chamari Athapaththu 6(12) Run Out Renuka Singh Over on our office group chat, we were just discussing how this could be a good toss to win and bat first, but only if Chamari helps SL convert a fighting total to a big total. But a massive mix up and she is run out. Sri Lanka 8/1
Sri Lanka 7/0 after 2 overs: Delightfully placed past point for four as Chamari just about avoids a maiden over from Renuka. Good over by the Indian pacer, big appeal for LBW but is never going to get that from the angle she bowls from.
Sri Lanka 3/0 after 1 over: Deepti, as per, starts with a tight over. Nice loop to the left-hander from over the wicket. Such a teasing line that is. A quick, sharp attempt at a run out too in that over.
Deepti Sharma starts things off.
Toss interview: Chamari says she is excited about this match, it’s her first Asia Cup final personally. In 2008 she was not in the squad. Harmanpreet Kaur confirms the team change, D Hemalatha is in for Radha Yadav. Did not give a reason, but would assume that it is because of dealing with the lefties in SL lineup, Radha might not be too useful with her left arm spin. And Hemalatha adds better batting depth.
Sri Lanka XI via ACC: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya
India XI via ACC: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
12.39 pm: As someone suggested jokingly on social media recently, maybe Harmanpreet should consider walking with Smriti Mandhana for tosses.
TOSS UPDATE: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
12.30 pm: This is, of course, the second meeting between these two sides in the tournament with India win the opener thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ fine knock. (She loves batting against Sri Lanka, doesn’t she?)
Jemimah Rodrigues in T20Is:
Most runs - vs Sri Lanka
Highest score - vs Sri Lanka (76 in this tournament)
Best average - vs Sri Lanka
Best strike rate (more than 1 inns) - vs Sri Lanka
Most fifties - vs Sri Lanka
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 title clash between India and Sri Lanka in Sylhet.
At the end of an elaborate round-robin phase, followed by two contrasting semifinals, India and Sri Lanka are the last two standing. Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu will look to lead their side to the title today, at the end of what has been a fascinating rollercoaster of a tournament. While India have been near perfect except for a blip against Pakistan, Sri Lanka have gone through the ups and downs and made it this far by the barest of margins.
But, hey, the final is a fresh day.
Squads:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
Screenshots / images in blog courtesy: ACC Media gallery / Disney+Hotstar