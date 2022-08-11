Less than a week after clinching India’s first-ever silver medal in men’s long jump in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games, Murali Sreeshankar continued his good form and finished sixth on his Diamond League debut in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who has a season’s and personal best of 8.36m, climbed from eighth position to sixth with a jump of 7.94m off his fifth attempt.

Sreeshankar got distances of 7.61m, 7.84m and 7.83m with his first three attempts, which placed him in eighth position on the standings and allowed him to get three more jumps.

He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

Maykel Masso of Cuba jumped 8.35m to win the gold medal, while World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.

