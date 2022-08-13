Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is set to miss the upcoming BWF World Championships due to a stress fracture on her ankle according to Sportstar.

The former world champion confirmed that in a statement soon after, saying MRI after her Commonwealth Games gold medal revealed stress fracture on left foot.

PV Sindhu statement While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India, unfortunately I have to pull out of the World Championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could. The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for a MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love. — via @PVSindhu1

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana told Sportstar that the 27-year-old injured herself in her women’s singles quarterfinal match at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Sindhu played with a strapped ankle on her way to clinching her first singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, her movement evidently hampered in matches against Yeo Jia Min and Michelle Li.

“Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands. The focus will definitely be more on recovery, and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” Ramana told the publication.

Sindhu has won five medals at the BWF World Championships and became the first and only Indian to win gold when she clinched the title in 2019. She was handed a tough draw for the tournament in Tokyo starting on August 21. Her potential path to the podium involved overcoming Han Yue and Wang Zhi Yi of China and then budding nemesis An Se Young.

Sindhu had said in an interview with News9 Sports, she played her last three matches at CWG 2022 with considerable pain. She had taping on her left leg during the semifinal and final but somehow managed to get the wins.

“It was hard because I was playing in the quarterfinals and it suddenly came up,” Sindhu had said. “It was a bit painful. I left the pain behind because I wanted to win for my country. So I played through the QF, SF and final. I was thinking once this is over I will relax, rest and see a doctor but until then I will just focus on the matches and the tournament.”

