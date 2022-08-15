Hearing the Indian national anthem being played at the Olympic Games during a medal ceremony is a rarity. Only two individual athletes have had that privilege apart from the Indian men’s hockey team that made it a habit over decades.

In the history of Indian sport, Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) and Neeraj Chopra (Tokyo 2020) are the only two to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games.

in the 10m air rifle final at Beijing 2008, Bindra shot a superbly impressive series read 10.7, 10.3, 10.4, 10.5, 10.5, 10.5, 10.6, 10.0, 10.2, ending with a flawless shot, scoring 10.8 to clinch the gold medal.

In the men’s javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympic Games, Neeraj Chopra launched the spear for 87.58m to win India’s first ever athletics gold medal at the Olympic Games.

