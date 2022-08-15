Cheteshwar Pujara scored a career-best List A score of 174 as Sussex notched up a colossal 378 for six against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday. Surrey were then bowled out for 162.

Pujara, who has a near-55 average in List A cricket, brought up his 13th century in the 50-over format.

He faced 131 deliveries, striking 20 fours and five sixes.

On Friday, he had also scored a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire, albeit in a losing cause before the onslaught against Surrey, 48 hours later.

Here are a few reactions to the Indian Test batter’s knock for Sussex in the One Day Championship:

Pleased to contribute to the team's win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC. We move onto the next one on a high note 🙌 #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/qMsw3wgklt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 14, 2022

1⃣5⃣0⃣ 🔥 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/5wAq1t346T — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022

174 - Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) v Surrey, today

166 - Kumar Sangakkara (Surrey) v Notts, 2015

158 - Zaheer Abbas (Gloucs) v Leics, 1984#RoyalLondonCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 14, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara's 174 for Sussex against Surrey at Hove today is now the highest score by a non-English player in Royal London One-Day Cup this season.



155 - Colin Ingram (Glam) vs Kent

127* - Nick Welch (Leics) vs Surrey#RoyalLondonCup — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) August 14, 2022

A career-best List A score for Cheteshwar Pujara 👏 pic.twitter.com/5l3cfaw5OF — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 14, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara's List A average is now up there with the very best 😲



🇮🇳 Virat Kohli: 56.50

🇵🇰 Babar Azam: 56.16

🇮🇳 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐖𝐀𝐑 𝐏𝐔𝐉𝐀𝐑𝐀: 𝟓𝟓.𝟗𝟓 pic.twitter.com/FxmIWtuqcg — Sport360° (@Sport360) August 15, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara and Sussex, 2022 - An unforgettable season for the unassuming and affable cricketer. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 14, 2022