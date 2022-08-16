The 131st edition of the Durand Cup is all set to start with defending champions FC Goa going head-to-head with Mohammedan Sporting in the first game on August 16, in what will be a repeat of last edition’s final. The Goan team came up with a 1-0 win in extra time to win their first title.

The two will clash in a Group B game at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also the venue for the final on September 18.

“We all remember that we lost to FC Goa in the last final. Of course, this will give us additional motivation in this match. But we also understand that this is the opening match of the tournament and is an additional excitement. We have lot of new players that we want to see in serious games. Therefore, it is very important for us to start the tournament with a win,” said Mohammedan Sporting’s manager Andrey Chernyshov.

With all 11 Indian top division Indian Super League teams participating along with five I-League teams and four Services teams, the total number of teams have also gone up to 20 from 16 last year.

In what has turned out to be a tournament of firsts, Assam and Manipur will join West Bengal as tournament hosts, which will be for the first time that three states will be hosting the iconic tournament. Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam and the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, will be hosting 10 group stage games each.

Participating teams

All 11 ISL clubs - ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City, NorthEast United and Odisha FC - are competing at the event. There are also five I-League clubs competing - Mohammedan Sporting, NEROCA, Rajasthan United, Sudeva Delhi and TRAU - along with four teams from the services.

Format

The 20 teams have been split into four groups of five. Each plays the other once and the top two teams in each group will progress through to the second stage of the competition - which will be played in a single-leg knockout format starting from a quarterfinal stage.

All 47 matches will be broadcast on Sports18 SD & HD, and Sports 18 Khel, and will be livestreamed on the Voot App.

Schedule

Date Time Fixtures
16 August 07:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa
17 August  02:30 PM Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
17 August 05:30 PM North East United FC vs Odisha FC
18 August  03:00 PM Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT
18 August  06:00 PM Neroca FC vs Trau FC
19 August  03:00 PM FC Goa vs Indian Air Force FT
19 August  06:00 PM Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
20 August  03:00 PM Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red FT
20 August  06:00 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United FC
21 August  03:00 PM North East United FC vs Army Green FT
21 August  06:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC
22 August  03:00 PM Trau FC vs Hyderabad FC
22 August 06:00 PM East Bengal Club vs Indian Navy FT
23 August 03:00 PM Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
23 August 06:00 PM Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT
24 August 03:00 PM Army Red FT vs Neroca FC
24 August 06:00 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC
25 August 03:00 PM Army Green FT vs Sudeva Delhi FC
25 August 06:00 PM East Bengal Club vs Rajasthan United FC
26 August 03:00 PM Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
26 August 06:00 PM Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
27 August 03:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs Indian Air Force FT
27 August 06:00 PM North East United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
28 August 03:00 PM Trau FC vs Army Red FT
28 August  06:00 PM East Bengal Club vs ATK Mohun Bagan
29 August 03:00 PM Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC
29 August  06:00 PM Odisha FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
30 August  03:00 PM Neroca FC vs Hyderabad FC
30 August  06:00 PM Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
31 August 03:00 PM Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green FT
31 August  06:00 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy FT
1 September  03:00 PM Trau FC vs Chennaiyin FC
1 September  06:00 PM Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force FT
2 September  03:00 PM North East United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
2 September  06:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
3 September  03:00 PM Army Red FT vs Hyderabad FC
3 September  06:00 PM East Bengal Club vs Mumbai City FC
4 September  06:00 PM Army Green FT vs Odisha FC
5 September  03:00 PM Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Navy FT
5 September  06:00 PM Neroca FC vs Chennaiyin FC
9 September  06:00 PM 1ST GROUP A vs 2nd GROUP D
10 September  06:00 PM 1ST GROUP D vs 2nd GROUP A
11 September  06:00 PM 1ST GROUP C vs 2nd GROUP B
12 September 06:00 PM 1ST GROUP B vs 2nd GROUP C
14 September 06:00 PM WINNER OF QF1 vs WINNER OF QF3
15 September  06:00 PM WINNER OF QF2 vs WINNER OF QF4
18 September 06:00 PM WINNER OF SF1 vs WINNER OF SF2