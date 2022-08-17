Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders announced Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach on Wednesday.

Pandit has a stellar record as coach in Indian domestic cricket. The former India wicketkeeper from Mumbai guided Madhya Pradesh to the Ranji Trophy title this year, having helped Vidarbha bag the Ranji-Irani Cup double in consecutive seasons before that. He also won the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai before that.

Pandit will replace former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who is the head coach of the England men’s Test cricket team now.

🚨 We have a new HEAD COACH!



Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 💜👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility,” said Pandit. “I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations”

KKR CEO Venky Mysore added: “We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas lyer, which promises to be an exciting one”