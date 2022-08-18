India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will play in Warwickshire’s final three first-class matches in the County Championship in September. Siraj, who is currently playing for India in the One Day International series against Zimbabwe, has not been included in India’s squad for the Asia Cup set to begin on August 27.

After taking 4/66 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston in July, the right-arm fast bowler took six wickets in the following three ODI matches against England. In his 13-match Test career, Siraj has picked 18 of his total 40 Test wickets in England.

“I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket,” Siraj said in a statement to the club.

“Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I am really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well.”

He added: “I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

Siraj is the sixth Indian to feature in the county cricket this season after Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and Navdeep Saini.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket, Warwickshire spoke about the latest Indian addition to the English county cricket scene saying, “Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can’t wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up.

“It’s been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I am excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games.”