India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of the remainder of the season in The Hundred due to an injury, said a statement by the league on Friday.

Rodrigues was looking in great touch at the start of the tournament as she showed her prowess by scoring 32-ball 51 for Northern Superchargers against the Oval Invincibles in the opening game.

The Superchargers’ season started last week with a nine-wicket loss to the Invincibles, but they rebounded to overcome London Spirit by five runs in Leeds in their second game.

Rodrigues will now be replaced by Ireland’s Gaby Lewis.

Rodrigues’ form also reflected during India’s silver-medal winning Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham where she finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer of the quadrennial event with 146 runs.

India’s next international assignment is a tour of England in September. The batter has featured only in T20Is for India in recent times, it now remains to be seen what the extent of her injury is.