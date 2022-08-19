South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs to win the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

The victory, achieved with more than two days to spare, saw the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series.

In the World Test Championships standings, the Proteas is on the top spot based on the percentage of points achieved so far.

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the Final.

ICC World Test C'ships standings TEAMS M W L T D N/R PT % points Penalty SA 8 6 2 0 0 0 72 75.00 AUS 10 6 1 0 3 0 84 70.00 SL 10 5 4 0 1 0 64 53.33 IND 12 6 4 0 2 0 75 52.08 -5 PAK 9 4 3 0 2 0 56 51.85 WI 9 4 3 0 2 0 54 50.00 -2 ENG 17 5 8 0 4 0 64 31.37 -12 NZ 9 2 6 0 1 0 28 25.93 BAN 10 1 8 0 1 0 16 13.33

Teams are ranked on percentage of points won. For slow over-rates teams will lose one championship point for each over short.