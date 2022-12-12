England continued their resurgence under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes as they clinched the second Test too in Pakistan, winning the match by 26 runs in Multan on Monday.

England are ahead of Pakistan on the standings of ICC World Test Championships cycle after taking a 2-0 lead in the away series.

Australia sit pretty at the top of the table after their dominant home performance against West Indies recently.

India, the finalists in the previous cycle, resume their campaign against Bangladesh from Wednesday.