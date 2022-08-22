Telugu Yoddhas came up with a comprehensive 83-45 win over Rajasthan Warriors in a rather one-sided game in the inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League, played here at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

The 12th match of the season, the Yoddhas became the first team to cross 80 points, and also the first ti inflicte two Full on Chase in a single game.

Sachin Bhargo who played ‘Wazir’ was awarded with the ‘Best Attacker’ of the match whereas ‘Best Defender’ award was bagged by Arun Gunki. Avdhut Patil who was splendid on the mat was awarded as the “Best Kho of the Match”. Telugu Yoddhas with 9 points are placed second in the leagues standing.

The Warriors opted to defend after winning the toss, but the Yoddhas got going from the first moment, ousting their opponents in all four batches of defenders (12 defenders) through exemplary display of acrobatic skills - six sky dives and two pole dives. At the end of Turn 1, the Yoddhas were up 38-0.

Another dominating performance by the Yoddhas came in Turn 3 when they inflicted a second ‘all-out’ of the match on Warriors, ending the Turn with a score of 79-24. They just had to hang onto the healthy lead in the fourth Turn to win the match.