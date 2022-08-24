BWF World C’ships Day 3 live updates: Ashwini-Sikki defeated by top seeds Chen-Jia
Follow key updates from day 3 action in Tokyo.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the BWF World Championships here.
India at badminton World C’ships: From Prakash Padukone to PV Sindhu & K Srikanth, a brief history
Key updates:
- Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh bow out of women’s doubles against the top seeds and third seeds respectively.
Live updates
Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew vs Kevin Cordon is getting interesting. The Guatemalan takes a big lead in the 2nd game.
Men’s doubles: A rematch of the 2019 World Junior C’ships final, not long away on Court 1.
Men’s doubles: Loud cheers at the venue evidently to welcome the widely popular Minions. Gideon/Sukamuljo are in action on court 4 now, making a comeback after an injury layoff for Gideon.
Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew vs Kevin Cordon on Court 2 now. Authors of two of the craziest stories in badminton last year. The man who won the World Championships out of nowhere vs the man who reached the Olympic semifinals out of nowhere.
Men’s doubles: What a result that is for the Singaporeans. Ninth seeds One/Teo out.
There’s going to be a little bit of break now from an Indian point of view. Dhruv/Arjun were “estimated” to be in action around this time on Court 2, but the first match went up to 71 minutes and the second is 37 mins and counting... two matches left after this.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 10-21 Chen-Jia [1]: Well that was over in a hurry. If it was 4 straight points in the opening game, it is now 10 of the 11 points in the 2nd to close the mach out.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 9-19 Chen-Jia [1]: SEVEN straight points now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 9-16 Chen-Jia [1]: The top seeds know they are being tested, the roars are loud hence from the usually animated Chen. Looks like the momentum has slipped away again. Jia with a wonderful low serve.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 9-11 Chen-Jia [1]: Lovely direction change from Ashwini.. good couple of points outside the interval from Indians.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 7-11 Chen-Jia [1]: Lost challenge, lost momentum... handy lead for the top seeds at the interval.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 7-10 Chen-Jia [1]: Longer rallies, Indians stand a chance. The shorter ones, those set 1-2-3 plays, are going China’s way inevitably.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 6-6 Chen-Jia [1]: The rallies remain competitive. Another good response from the Indians.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21, 3-5 Chen-Jia [1]: The opening game was over in a flash from 17-15, that is what the best pairs in doubles do, they know how to close tight games out. Ashwini-Sikki needed that opening game to stand any chance of an upset. All the momentum with the champions now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-21 Chen-Jia [1]: The shorter, sharper rallies have gone the top seeds’ way invariably. A run of points for the top seeds in the end, with Ashwini making an error on the back hand. Four straight points in the end.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 15-17 Chen-Jia [1]: Oh now Sikki with a brilliant rally, great rotation around the court and finishes the point with a smash. Frustration for the top seeds. A 32-shot rally there.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 14-15 Chen-Jia [1]: a lift from Sikki lands on the line. It’s a 1-point game now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 12-14 Chen-Jia [1]: Every time the Chinese shuttlers get the height to attack, they are proving hard to stop. The Indians doing well in flatter exchanges. Some really good rallies at the moment... lovely couple of points for the Indians, with Ashwini doing some serious heavylifting. Mathias Boe is happy. A 34-shot rally there
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 9-11 Chen-Jia [1]: A slender lead for the top seeds at the mid-game interval. But the Indians doing well so far.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 9-10 Chen-Jia [1]: As expected, Chen is now an angry shuttler bouncing around on the court. But the Indians, to their credit, are staying in touch constantly. Sikki with a super point at the net.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 6-5 Chen-Jia [1]: Ashwini with a brilliant rally, Sikki with a solid kill at the net... good little response by the Indians. Oh a bit of controversy now... Sikki’s serve is called in, but the Chinese were so convinced it was out they didn’t even bother challenging it. Very angry Chen there, the umpire might have woken up a beast.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 2-5 Chen-Jia [1]: A strong start by the Chinese here, unsurprisingly.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 2-3 Chen-Jia [1]: A rarely seen outright ace on a badminton court. Superb from *Jia.
With Ashwini on court, a good time to look back at the 2011 bronze medal (along with other Indian medals in this event). That bronze with Jwala ended a long wait and started a new streak.
Read: India at badminton World C’ships: A brief history of the medallists
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki vs Chen-Jia [1]: Ashwini-Sikki, ranked 24 in the world right now, have never been beaten the reigning world champions in the past. Chen-Jia hold a 3-0 H2H and have won all three matches in straight games.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki vs Chen-Jia [1]: Another massive test in women’s doubles coming up... this one on Court 1 now as Michelle Li completes her win.
Women’s singles: Intanon steadies herself to close this one in straight games after a strong comeback by Chaiwan.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21, 7-21 Lee-Shin [3]: The Korean stars close this out in straight games. Good fight in the opening game by Indians, a former top 50 pairing, but couldn’t push Lee-Shin much in the end.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21, 7-18 Lee-Shin [3]: The Indians continue to try and rally as much as they can but the Koreans, as ever, are too solid.
Women’s singles: Oh Chaiwan fights back! 14-16 in the 2nd game now against Intanon.
Women’s singles: On paper, a fascinating clash of generations (so to speak) but Intanon is bossing it against Chaiwan. The former world champion well on her way to win this.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21, 2-11 Lee-Shin [3]: The momentum shift in the opening game has been real. Koreans in complete control now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21 Lee-Shin [3]: The Koreans turn on the afterburners in time to take 9 out of the last 10 points in the opening game.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 14-17 Lee-Shin [3]: Two-point lead for the Indians... but a powerful response by the Korean duo. First Shin with a powerful smash and then Shin showing her prowess at the front court. 5 straight points now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 12-12 Lee-Shin [3]: That is a fiery start to proceedings post interval by the Indians... into the lead at 12-11 and then a service error.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 11-8 Lee-Shin [3]: The Indians have done well to stay in touch in this one, but the Uber Cup heroes take a 11-8 lead into the interval.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 8-6 Lee-Shin [3]: Fine start by the Koreans, going up by 6-1 but the Indians have done well to close the gap down to two points. Good defence on show.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, India vs Korea: First Indian action of the day is in women’s doubles and world No 3 Lee So Hee & Shin Seung Chan will start as huge favourites against world No 97 Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
It is a huge Wednesday in store for the Indian shuttlers, one that could have a significant impact on whether India can keep their medal streak going at the event. All eyes will be on the Thomas Cup heroes.
India's approx schedule for Day 3 (IST)
|Men's singles
|Kidambi Srikanth [12] vs Zhao Jun Peng
|10.50 am
|Lakshya Sen [9] vs Luis Penalver
|10.50 am
|HS Prannoy vs Kento Momota [2]
|12.10 pm
|Women's singles
|Saina Nehwal through to R16 (Bye in R32)
|Men’s Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [7] vs Jonathan/Marroquin
|12.10 pm
|Dhruv Kapila/ Arjun MR vs Astrup/Rasmussen [8]
|7.30 am
|Women’s Doubles
|Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Chen/Jia [1]
|6.20 am
|Pooja Dandu/ Sanjana Santosh vs Lee/Shin [3]
|5.45 am
|Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand vs Tan/Thinaah [10]
|10.00 am
|Shikha Gautam/ Ashwini Bhat vs Kim/Kong [4]
|11.20 am
Key updates of day 2:
- Saina Nehwal recovers from a slow start to earn a straight-games win against Cheung Ngan Yi. The former finalist now gets a bye in the second round as Nozomi Okuhara has pulled out.
- Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly dominate the opening round fixture against Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia, to face CWG champions Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan next.
- Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam defeat the Italian pair of Judith Mair Martina Corsini and will face fourth seeds Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong from Korea next.
- Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar lose in the mixed doubles round of 32.
- Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad lose in the mixed doubles round of 64.
- Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lose in the men’s doubles round of 64.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software
Live telecast and streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.