BWF World C’ships, Day 4 live updates: Dhruv-Arjun reach men’s doubles QF with comeback win
Follow key updates from round of 16 action in Tokyo.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the BWF World Championships here.
India at badminton World C’ships: From Prakash Padukone to PV Sindhu & K Srikanth, a brief history
Key updates from Day 4:
Men’s doubles: Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun reach the quarterfinals with a brilliant comeback win against Singapore’s Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean.
Live updates
Also read – Badminton: Carolina Marin is back
Women’s singles: Rio Olympics and three-time World Championships gold medallist Carolina Marin gets a thrilling win over ninth seed He Bing Jiao to reach the quarterfinals.
Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila after reaching the quarters (via BWF TV):
Arjun: We feel good. As every match, we were prepared for this one as well. We used different tactics compared to our last match because these guys are fast on the legs so we had to be extra ready. We had many nervous situations in the game but luckily we were able to get over them. We’re looking to go all the way through because we’ve had many close matches with good pairs. I feel this is our time, when matches our falling on our side as well. Winning such matches boosts your confidence and we just have to keep focussing and fight for the next one. We have played them thrice I think and all those matches were close, so with the confidence we have I think we’re ready to challenge them (on playing the Daddies next).
Dhruv: The game plan was to just keep the shuttle down because they were fast enough to keep the drive game on for us. I just felt a bit of stretch while hitting smashes towards the end (on taking a medical timeout). We are ready for that (on playing the Daddies next).
Here’s a look at the Indian matches still to come today:
|Match
|Approx time (IST)
|MD: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede
|10.40 am
|Court 3 Match 7
|WS: Saina Nehwal vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
|10.40 am
|Court 2 Match 7
|MS: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
|12.20 pm
|Court 3 Match 9
Men’s doubles quarterfinals look-ahead: Dhruv-Arjun will next take on the legendary Ahsan-Setiawan... the Daddies, as they are known. They are three-time former champions (and have actually not lost a complete match as a pair). The Indians trail 0-4... but if you have followed them closely, you will know they have been close. Three of those four matches went the distance (and the other an early retirement).
On Court 2, if you are interested, a mouth-watering women’s singles clash. Carolina Marin time. An exciting all-leftie battle with He Bing Jiao.
Men’s doubles, round of 16: And another big upset! They keep rolling on this year at the men’s doubles. Still no medal at World Championships for Minions. This one perhaps understandable as Gideon is still only finding his way back but Sukamuljo & he have to wait longer for a podium finish here. What a win for Lane/Vendy.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 21-16 Hee/Loh: They have done it! After dropping the opening game, the Indians bounce back and are into the quarterfinals. Relentless from Dhruv at the backcourt and he closes it out. Big celebrations as you would expect. A 58-minute win.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 20-15 Hee/Loh: There are 5 match points for the Indians! One given up trying a flick serve by Arjun.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 19-14 Hee/Loh: Top stuff from Arjun at the net, wonderful movement across and it is a four-point lead again. And soon enough, 5 points again.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 17-14 Hee/Loh: That’s relentless attacking from Loh on Dhruv. Three point game.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 17-13 Hee/Loh: The Indians take a 5-point lead and it is now down to four after a good attacking point by the SGP pair.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 15-12 Hee/Loh: There have been a few errors from Arjun in the backcourt, but he gets his backhand right that time... and a solid lead. And then Dhruv makes a service error. The nerves will kick in.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 13-11 Hee/Loh: The lead is down to 2 now and Dhruv has called for some medical attention. The left upper thigh region... some magic spray. We are good to go.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 11-7 Hee/Loh: The Indians in a 11-7 lead at the final change of ends... the finish line in sight. Can they hold on? “Accept that we are nervous, we are not vending machines,” says Mathias Boe at the change of ends before some tactical advice. “Relax and enjoy it,” he closes it.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 10-7 Hee/Loh: A five-point lead for the Indians comes down to two... two really good points by Terry/Loh, putting the Indians under pressure on defence.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 7-4 Hee/Loh: A top, top rally. Remember this point at the end of things. Dhrvu with great movement across the net, front court and Arjun pounces at the end.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15, 4-1 Hee/Loh: A good start to the decider by the Indians.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15 Hee/Loh: Arjun’s former partner reckons this is the Indians’ to lose. The SGP pair did try a bit too hard to close points out early. But remains to be seen if they will continue doing that in a decider.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 21-15 Hee/Loh: Looked like the Singaporeans weren’t going at top gear in the back end of that game. Dhruv/Arjun close things out and force the decider. Loh/Terry saved three game points but the damage had been done before that.
STAT: The first time in 9 appearances at the Worlds that Michelle Li has reached quarterfinals...
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 15-11 Hee/Loh: Getting closer to a decider here... the Singaporeans are perhaps a bit too eager to kill points and are making errors because of that. Steady from the Indians. As I say that, 9-15 to 11-15.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 11-7 Hee/Loh: Good lead this in the 2nd game for the Indians. It was important mentally to reset after dropping the opener the way they did.
Meanwhile, a brilliant result for Canada’s Michelle Li as she defeats the former World Champion. Only the 2nd win of her career against May.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 8-5 Hee/Loh: Good attack from the Indians... good lead.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21, 5-5 Hee/Loh: Even in the early stages of the second game.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-21 Hee/Loh: Game, Singapore. Keeping in line with how the match has gone, a sharp service return winner. That 7-point streak hurt the Indians badly, because the match was even otherwise.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 18-20 Hee/Loh: Game points for SGP but a service error from Terry.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 17-19 Hee/Loh: Great rally, longest too so far, 24 shots (classic MD). The Indians get that point.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 16-19 Hee/Loh: Gift from SGP. Error on serve. But the Indians give it back right away after another backcourt error from Arjun.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 15-18 Hee/Loh: The lift goes long for Dhruv, Arjun misses a forehand and it is trouble for Indians. 7 points on the trot!
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 15-16 Hee/Loh: The Indians opened up a 4 point lead at 15-11 but Terry & Loh have turned it around with 5 in a row.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 11-9 Hee/Loh: The Indians with the lead at mid-game interval and meantime, confirmation that the legendary Daddies await them next.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 10-8 Hee/Loh: A 2-point lead for the Indians on the run of some good (planned) short points... they spoke a fair bit about that yesterday.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 5-6 Hee/Loh: A little bit of nerves for the Indians? Errors they will want to avoid... but it is still close enough.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 2-4 Hee/Loh: Men’s doubles round of 16 and instead of the 8th seeds from Denmark vs 9th seeds from Malaysia we have an unseeded India vs Singapore clash. Both Dhruv/Arjun & Terry/Loh had superb wins yesterday. Good start by the Singaporeans, but even rallies.
Men’s doubles, round of 16: Time for India vs Singapore...
Women’s Singles: An Se Young is through to the quarterfinals of the Worlds again... (where she could have faced PV Sindhu.)
Dhruv/Arjun will be in action soon on Court 1 but a thriller on Court 2 meanwhile.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
And then there were 16... each. It’s pre-quarterfinals day at Tokyo 2022 and shuttlers from around the world will take one decisive step closer to the podium. For India, there are four matches to look forward to... one of them an all-Indian clash unfortunately early in the tournament as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen face each other for a spot in the quarterfinal. Saina Nehwal will fancy her chances of setting up a quarterfinal vs nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, while Satwik-Chirag take on a Danish pair who stunned former world No 1 pair from Malaysia. Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun are the surprise presence here after their brilliant upset against Danish seeds Astrup/Rasmussen.
Reminder, a place in the semifinals guarantees a medal so all these players are two wins away from that.
|Match
|Approx time (IST)
|MD: Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs Terry Hee/Loh Kean Hean
|7.20 am
|Court 1 Match 2
|MD: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede
|10.40 am
|Court 3 Match 7
|WS: Saina Nehwal vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
|10.40 am
|Court 2 Match 7
|MS: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
|12.20 pm
|Court 3 Match 9
Key updates of Day 3:
- Men’s singles: HS Prannoy beats Kento Momota for the first time in eight meetings to set up a round of 16 clash with compatriot Lakshya Sen.
- Men’s doubles: MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stun eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to reach the round of 16. First win for the Indians against a top 10 pair.
- Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their campaign with a comfortable win to reach the round of 16.
- Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen reaches the round of 16 with a straight-games win against Spain’s Luis Penalver.
- Men’s singles: Srikanth Kidambi, the 2021 silver medallist, loses in straight games to China’s unseeded Zhao Jun Peng in the round of 32.
- Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat bow out
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software
Live telecast and streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.