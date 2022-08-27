Asia Cup 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli on taking a break – ‘I came to the realisation that I was faking my intensity’ Virat Kohli, who missed out on India’s Tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe to take a break, will return to the side for Asia Cup 2022. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Virat Kohli scored only 12 runs in the two T20s he played against England | Lindsey Parnaby / AFP It's @imVkohli like you've never seen him before as he opens up to his fans in a special episode of Virat: Heart To Heart.Catch it today at 5 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#KingKohli #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/3GaIJ24SKe— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2022 Up close and personal with @imVkohli!Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz 🎥Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fzZS2XH1r1— BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022 Also read:Asia Cup: Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram on India vs Pakistan clash, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam & moreAsia Cup 2022: KL Rahul on India-Pakistan contest – ‘Can’t run away from the rivalry and emotion’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Asia Cup 2022 India Pakistan Cricket