India, powered by Renuka Singh and Smriti Mandhana, defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to clinch the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, on Saturday. With this victory, India became champions of the tournament for the seventh time, with Deepti Sharma (13 wickets) the most successful bowler in the competition and Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) leading the list of run-scorers.
Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a mere 65 runs on the board in 20 overs, with the loss of nine wickets. Renuka’s 3 for 5 - which made her the player of the match - and Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s two wickets apiece left Sri Lanka reeling.
In the run-chase, a whirlwind innings from Mandhana saw her score an unbeaten 51 off 25 deliveries, ensuring India make light work to chase the target in just 8.3 overs.
With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup just four months away, India can take a lot of confidence from their performance at the Asia Cup.
Here’s a look at the reactions from India’s victory: