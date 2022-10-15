India, powered by Renuka Singh and Smriti Mandhana, defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to clinch the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, on Saturday. With this victory, India became champions of the tournament for the seventh time, with Deepti Sharma (13 wickets) the most successful bowler in the competition and Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) leading the list of run-scorers.

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a mere 65 runs on the board in 20 overs, with the loss of nine wickets. Renuka’s 3 for 5 - which made her the player of the match - and Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s two wickets apiece left Sri Lanka reeling.

In the run-chase, a whirlwind innings from Mandhana saw her score an unbeaten 51 off 25 deliveries, ensuring India make light work to chase the target in just 8.3 overs.

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup just four months away, India can take a lot of confidence from their performance at the Asia Cup.

Here’s a look at the reactions from India’s victory:

As emphatic a win as there can be. #AsiaCup. Now to find a new peak. 2023 is very exciting for women's cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2022

Congratulations 🇮🇳 What an impressive display! Well done girls 🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/NI2UzzDWUr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 15, 2022

Congratulations @BCCIWomen

Way to go. 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka: 65/9 off 120 balls.

Smriti Mandhana: 51 off 25 balls.

Rest of the Indian batting: 20 off 26 balls.



In a league of her own, SM18 🙌🏽#AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) October 15, 2022

Not me bawling my eyes out seeing the Indian Women's team win the Asia Cup.



This group of players ❤️ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) October 15, 2022

Indian team does a lap of honour of the Sylhet stadium, thanking the massive crowd that came for the final. They took just 36 minutes to finish the chase, so there's plenty of time this afternoon. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) October 15, 2022

Player of the tournament, for her wickets, runs and run outs, Deepti Sharma. She was ace. #AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 15, 2022

Renuka Singh won the player of the match in the Asia Cup final. pic.twitter.com/3s1MOOFYP7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2022

Renuka Singh Thakur did not start the Asia Cup well. On conditions that had nothing for, she adjusted as the tournament went on and once again delivered wickets on the big occasion. Shows the smartness and adaptability of the seamer. #AsiaCup2022Final — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) October 15, 2022

The Indian team clicks a picture with the groundstaff after that win and also thank the fans with a lap of honour.



If you don't love this Indian team, the problem lies with you.#AsiaCup2022Final — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) October 15, 2022

Been a superb few months for Smriti Mandhana with the bat. She has always been one of the best in the game, think she has taken a step closer to the very top this year. Gets a much deserved break now after a busy period.



Replug of our interview with her: https://t.co/2oeRNtWc07 pic.twitter.com/P5YQWoFWDg — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 15, 2022

Leading run-scorer: Jemimah & Leading wicket-taker: Deepti in Asia Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZcbPpvTK7F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2022

Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean.



A chunk of the cricketing world had a meltdown. Another section backed her.



The two groups fought and fought and fought.



Amidst all this, she just went about with her day job, and won the Player of the Tournament award at the Asia Cup. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka definitely had new positives coming out of this tournament. One of the brightest ones was how the team can win without a significant contribution from Chamari Athapaththu.



Spin quality has never been an issue, it's the catching & intent with the bat. — Jeet Vachharajani (Women's 🏏) (@Jeetv27WC) October 15, 2022