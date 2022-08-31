Lakshya Sen bowed out of the Japan Open Super 750 tournament in Osaka on Wednesday, losing in three games against home shuttler Kenta Nishimoto in three games.

Also losing in the opening round were MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who had a good run to the quarterfinals at the World Championships in Tokyo last week and rose up to their career-best ranking on 26.

Lakshya, in his second meeting against world No 21 Nishimoto, started the match well to remain in control for the most part of the opening game despite the Japanese shuttler constantly fighting back. But the Indian lost control of the shuttle often in game 2 and game 3, unable to string together a run of points after leading 11-9 at the interval in second game. Nishimoto won the match 18-21, 21-14, 21-13 in 65 minutes, staying in control of the decider.

For Dhruv and Arjun, it was a case of a missed opportunity as they had a match point to win in straight games but Koreans Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho won 19-21, 23-21, 21-15 in 64 minutes.

The Indians trailed by some distance in the second game, but fought back to come from 8-15 down and save two game points to have a match point of their own. The Koreans saved that to take the match to the decider and closed it out in three.

Earlier, on Tuesday, HS Prannoy progressed to round of 16 after his first-round opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired midway through their match. Prannoy will face eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the second round on Thursday.

Srikanth later takes on the might of Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles. Akane Yamaguchi, fresh from defending her World Championships title in Tokyo, will provide a big challenge for former world No 1 Saina Nehwal, still finding her way back from fitness issues.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand face seventh seeds Prajongjai and Kititharakul from Thailand.

Venkat Prasad and Juhi Dewangan bowed out against mixed doubles world champions from China Zheng/Huang. The Chinese juggernaut has been unstoppable in recent months, they won 21-11, 21-10 in 23 minutes.

This article will be updated through the day. Follow score updates on the matches in our Twitter thread here.